Close to Home: Sustainable ranching at Point Reyes

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

I am a third-generation dairy farmer and have lived in the Point Reyes National Seashore my entire life. My two brothers and I run our dairy, which has operated for the past 99 years. Along with our four full-time employees, who live on the farm with their families, we milk 400 certified-organic Holstein dairy cows twice daily.

Ranching on the Point Reyes Peninsula dates back more than 150 years and is an important piece of the legacy of the people who helped establish the seashore park. Ranch families, including ours, sold their land to the park 50 years ago to protect Point Reyes and the west Marin coastline from development. Since then, we have been leasing it back from the park in the interest of both parties to maintain ranching in perpetuity. To this day, the six dairies in the park strive to be responsible stewards of the land and are committed to maintaining strict environmental standards on our farms.

In 1970, my father, Kenneth, built the first freestall barn in the park to house cows during winter. Freestalls are not only more comfortable for the cows, but they help decrease any negative impact on the surrounding environment. This was one step of many in addressing water quality over the years.

We are continually evolving our best practices to meet our expectation of creating as little environmental impact as possible. We have always collaborated with the National Park Service and take actions such as moving feeding areas away from sensitive habitat, fencing off riparian areas and creeks to limit cow access as a means of improving water quality, and developing springs so animals have access to clean, fresh water.

Having transitioned to a certified-organic dairy farm in 2006, we have more oversight from regulatory organizations to ensure that our practices meet top environmental standards. Our organic system plan requires that we manage our pastures, animal waste, water usage and quality. We have always prioritized complying with the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, the National Park Service, Marin Organic Certifiers under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program, American Humane Certifiers, California Dairy Quality Assurance, Clover Sonoma Quality and the Sonoma County Department of Health (which oversees Marin County dairies).

Along with the five other dairies in the park, we have been regulated by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board since 2003. The board’s regulations require dairy producers to maintain strict records on issues including manure applications, monthly and weekly manure storage pond levels and evaluations, residual dry matter observations, and pasture conditions and riparian area observations.

Recently, lobbying groups commissioned two water quality tests that showed fecal contamination levels above federal standards in several waterways. However, the samples were taken right after this year’s only rainfall, which can alter the results. According to water board officials, more extensive testing is needed to determine compliance with water quality standards. This entails up to five tests over a six-week period — significantly more substantial than the lobbying groups’ two tests from a two-day period.

We have been assured by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Board that none of the dairies in the park are out of compliance or are under any special investigation. We welcome the inspections as they help ensure best practices regarding water quality.

We look forward to continuing to work with each of these agencies to maintain the park’s legacy, while working to preserve the tradition of small family farms bringing local food to the people of Marin County and the North Bay, but more importantly, ensuring an even more sustainable future.

Tim Kehoe, a third-generation dairy farmer, operates Kehoe Dairy in Point Reyes National Seashore.

