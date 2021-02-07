Close to Home: Tax tourists to cover their costs

It’s about time that tourists contribute to underserved rural communities and pay for the public services they use. Currently, fire and emergency medical services are funded solely by local taxpayers, despite the fact that tourists use the majority of the services in some areas of west Sonoma County. More concerning is when public ambulance services are transporting tourists, locals are left without a nearby ambulance to respond to their emergency medical needs.

The statistics speak for themselves. In Bodega Bay, 80% of the patients transported to hospitals by the fire district’s ambulance are tourists/non-taxpayers. Approximately 1,000 people live in Bodega Bay, but state parks and the Tourism Bureau estimate that between 4 million and 6 million visitors flock to our coastline every year. Adding a $4 fee for every $100 that tourists spend on lodging won’t stop them from visiting, but it will ensure that tourists pay part of the cost of providing the emergency services they use.

Over the past four years, numerous public meetings have been held in west county to address the impacts of tourism. Impacts described by residents include litter on beaches; overflowing trash cans in parks and downtowns; illegal parking in residential neighborhoods; vacation rental noise; hotels operating in violation of public health orders; tourists monopolizing fire and emergency services; and loss of affordable housing stock.

To be clear, we don’t think tourism is a bad thing. It’s the lifeblood of the west county economy, and we are lucky to live in a beautiful place that people want to visit. It is important to acknowledge the tourism impacts on small rural communities.

We believe that tourists should pay modest taxes, as proposed in Measure B, to offset some of the impacts they create. Currently, locals are subsidizing tourists. We are simply asking for tourists to pay their fair share. In 2018, a similar measure passed in west Marin County. The new bed tax hasn’t deterred tourists, and the revenue has gone a long way toward offsetting their impacts.

Measure B would raise an estimated $2.7 million per year. Half will go to paramedic emergency medical and rescue services. The other half will go to education.

Why education? Tourism has led to a proliferation of second homes and vacation rentals. As the price of housing has increased, families can no longer afford to live in the area, leading to declining enrollment, which is how schools are funded.

Additionally, the seasonal nature of tourism — too much in the summer, too little in the winter — has led to many low-wage workers struggling to make ends meet and to live in an expensive destination housing market.

Funding for education can support rural schools and enable us to invest in job training and skill building opportunities for residents of all ages. We believe that our school system is critical to the success of small towns, and the local economy will benefit when our workforce has access to career-enhancing opportunities.

Importantly, Measure B guarantees return-to-source funding. There is no way to pull money away from west county or the dedicated purposes of education and paramedic emergency services. Measure B creates an oversight committee of local residents to ensure that education funds will be spent in a way that maximizes community benefits.

The opponents of Measure B would like you to believe that adding 4 percentage points to the bed tax will stop people from visiting. In reality, the last time Sonoma County voters approved an increase to the tourist tax, visitorship didn’t go down. In fact, tourism actually increased the following year.

It’s also worth noting that more than $8 million per year of tourist taxes currently go toward marketing and advertising efforts designed to bring more tourists to west county. The hoteliers opposing Measure B don’t have a problem taxing tourists to fund a destination marketing organization. If it is acceptable to tax tourists to fund marketing efforts, we don’t understand why hoteliers have a problem taxing tourists to fund firefighters and teachers.

Several luxury hotel owners have said that if Measure B passes west county would have the highest tourist tax rate in the state. First, this is not factual, and our rate is only as high as it is because the hotels choose to self-assess tourist taxes to support marketing efforts. Secondly, we believe that Bodega Bay may have the highest parcel tax rate in the state ($524 per parcel per year); certainly it is the highest in Sonoma County.

So, if this is a question of fairness, is it fair for local residents to pay one of the highest rates in the state to support ambulances for tourists? We don’t think so, and we are confident that tourists who pay more than $1,000 a night to stay at vacation rentals on the coast won’t notice a little extra money going to support schools and emergency medical services.

In west county, firefighter-paramedics are our safety net. And we believe that education is critical to workforce and economic development. Tourist taxes can strengthen our safety net and train our workforce. That’s why we are voting yes on Measure B.

Lynda Hopkins represents the 5th District on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. Charlie Bone is a Bodega Bay Fire Protection District board member.

