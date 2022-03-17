Close to Home: Teachers should bargain salaries with the state

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

I’m running for Sonoma County school superintendent because I believe we need bold, new solutions to meet the challenges we face. Among the most pressing issues challenging our schools are the way in which we fund them and the way in which teachers’ salaries have not aligned with the cost of living in Sonoma County.

Let’s begin with the problem: the median teacher salary in Sonoma County of $76,000 is below both the state average of $85,00 and the median pay of Napa and Marin, $95,000 and $93,000, respectively. If we hope to recruit and retain high quality teachers, we must close the widening chasm between current teacher pay and what they need to live a middle-class life.

Amie Carter

The Wall Street Journal reported recently that more people are leaving education than any other sector in the economy. A recent Youth Truth survey found that 35% of Sonoma teachers have “seriously considered moving out of our county.” The most frequently cited reason was the high cost of living.

Despite recent record level funding, districts are struggling to increase teacher pay. This is because most of the new money is restricted. Restricted funds can only be used in narrow ways, often for one-time programs. Districts are also under a state requirement to demonstrate a reserve of 4% or more of their budget over a three-year span, so using one-time funds to cover ongoing costs like salaries would jeopardize budget approval and could lead to bankruptcy, instability and state takeovers.

Districts cannot be expected to ignore state and federal regulations, and unions cannot be expected to ignore their members’ financial struggles. The tension between these two understandable positions is leading to regrettable, disruptive and time-consuming strife.

But what if we were to remove this tension? What if unions and district leaders were able to simply focus on the vital role of educating kids?

My proposal is straightforward: California should use regional costs of living to determine and directly fund all teacher salaries and benefits. This would immediately solve a number of issues that plague districts: eliminating significant salary disparities between districts that are a mere 25 miles apart; increasing salaries for teachers; eliminating hard choices districts face to free up money from programs for salaries. Finally, it would release districts and unions from the inevitable acrimony that arises from fighting over the crumbs of the budget each year. This solution places the budgetary onus where it belongs — the state of California.

Unions would then negotiate directly with the state for pay and benefits. The increased collective power of an entire state of teachers bargaining directly with the source of their funding is likely to produce more equitable results.

If these ideas seem far-fetched, consider that 17 states have taken responsibility for teacher pay scales, and many large organizations, including the military, State Department and FBI have regional pay scales or living allowances for their employees.

As a young, unsupported, divorced mother of five girls, I taught high school and worked four additional part-time jobs to make ends meet. I understand what it means to choose between groceries and gas, and I feel that tension with the lingering permanence that such demoralizing moments leave.

It is time California repaired our broken teacher salary system and explored bolder, smarter solutions. The problem is not union picket lines, nor the fiduciary efforts of local school boards — the problem lies in the conflict riddled manner that California staff and teacher salaries are funded.

Amie Carter is assistant superintendent of education services at the Marin County Office of Education. She lives in Petaluma.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.