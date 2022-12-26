Close to Home: Teaming with Native Americans on tourism

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Visit California’s new tourism marketing initiative will showcase native experiences while honoring the vibrant cultural heritage and lands of the state’s Native American tribes.

The initiative launching this spring will expand Visit California’s long-standing commitment to uplift and honor all voices and cultures to inspire travelers from around the world to experience the Golden State.

Caroline Beteta

Wade Crofoot

It also dovetails with the Newsom administration’s efforts to strengthen relationships with California Native American tribal governments and develop policies that support the tribal community.

Working together, California Native American tribes and the state can address California’s most significant shared goals, including building resiliency in the face of climate change, restoration and increased access and comanagement of natural resources and conservation and return of ancestral lands.

In 2019, soon after taking office, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order formally apologizing for California’s past mistreatment of indigenous people, saying “violence, exploitation, dispossession and the attempted destruction of tribal communities” tragically separated them from their land and cultural practices.

The administration formed the California Truth & Healing Council, led by a dozen tribal leaders with a mission to explore the historical relationship between California Native Americans and the state and recommend reparational approaches by 2025.

Further executive action encouraged state partnerships to expand tribal access, use and comanagement of state-owned or controlled natural lands. It also compels state agencies to work with California Native American tribes that are interested in acquiring excess state lands.

This year’s state budget set aside $100 million to partner with tribal governments on nature-based solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis. Another $9.8 million will increase interpretation in state parks to connect visitors with tribal histories and current relationships with the local lands and resources. These improvements will raise California Native American voices throughout state parks and lead to further public education on tribal priorities.

State and tribal governments are working together to protect natural resources and cultural connections with California lands and waters. The Yurok Tribe in Humboldt and Del Norte counties recently signed a memorandum of understanding with California State Parks to integrate the tribe’s traditional ecological knowledges into natural resources management of state parks in the tribe’s ancestral lands. It also allows Yurok members to access parks with their tribal ID cards for traditional cultural practices.

Visit California leveraged a $1 million pandemic relief grant from the federal Economic Development Administration to launch “Visit Native California.” The initiative is a significant step in collaborating with the state’s tribes to raise the global profile of cultural heritage tourism.

The marketing platform will educate visitors on ways to respectfully visit tribal lands and learn about the critical role tribal communities play while helping to ensure that all areas recover from the pandemic.

Native Americans have stewarded these lands since time immemorial, and these same communities were some of the most harmed by the pandemic. Increasing awareness of tourism opportunities on tribal lands will broaden understanding and improve the tribes’ bottom lines.

The appetite of global travelers for cultural heritage experiences continues to grow. The Golden State has the largest Native American population in the U.S. — 720,000 — and many tribes in California own and operate tribal businesses that share their beautiful histories, cultures and connections to their ancestral lands and natural resources.

The program will be anchored by a distinct portal on VisitCalifornia.com to host blogs, podcasts, itineraries and more to promote the state’s cultural centers, museums, parks, trails, festivals and hotels.

Visit Native California also deepens the tourism industry’s commitment to sustainable practices and responsible travel in partnership with the state’s tribes.

Newsom has acknowledged that California cannot undo the historical wrongs that have been inflicted on California Native American tribes and tribal communities. But we are beginning to solve problems together in the spirit of truth and healing to build a better future.

Caroline Beteta is president and CEO of Visit California, the nonprofit state tourism marketing organization. Wade Crofoot is secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency.

