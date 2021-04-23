Close to Home: Telling my story to affirm victims

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Forty-four years ago, I was a 16-year-old sophomore in high school. I was attracted to an upper classman who played football. I flirted with him occasionally. One Saturday afternoon he asked if I wanted to come to his house to watch a baseball game. Of course, I was flattered and said yes.

When I arrived, I discovered that no one else was home and he had been drinking. He tried kissing me. I was fine with that, but soon he became more aggressive and ended up raping me, despite my telling him to stop and struggling to leave.

I left his house in a state of shock and brokenness. Shaken and sobbing, I went to a girlfriend’s house nearby so I could tell someone. In the days ahead I told a small handful of friends and my youth pastor and arranged to visit a free women’s health clinic for a pregnancy test and testing for venereal diseases.

It was so hard to use the word “rape.” I felt ashamed and didn’t think the police would believe me. After all I had gone over there, flirted with him and even let him kiss me. Wasn’t I somehow to blame? Did I struggle enough?

I felt guilty for not going to the police, but talking about date rape had just begun in the 1970s.

What I learned over the years is that most women who experience sexual assault know their assailants and feel tremendous guilt and shame and worry they were partially to blame.

As is evident from the six courageous women who came forward recently to tell their stories of about sexual assault, it often takes time to recognize how violated you were.

This is so much more than sexual assault. It takes away a woman’s voice, it removes her sovereignty over her body. It steals her personhood, herself, her identity when an offender reduces her to an object. The violence in this crime is more than an incident; its destructive nature takes a lasting toll.

As an elected official, I thought many times about telling my story during victims’ awareness week and other situations where it might have helped others. But I could not get past my own shame and wounds.

I am known for being a strong and courageous leader, a warrior who has fought for the rights of the vulnerable. And I didn’t want to talk about, much less feel those feelings anymore.

Here we are 40 years later, and we have not made much progress. Too many women (and men) are ashamed to tell their stories, to say openly that they were victimized and carry the wounds of rape, a horrific crime against our humanity.

Let’s be clear: a judicial verdict does not necessarily determine the truth. Truth does not begin or end in a courtroom. I contend that we can presume the truth and trust the voices of victims. These women have no ulterior motive for sharing their stories. This is not some far-fetched political conspiracy. However, what the legal process does give us is a sense of justice and punishment of criminals for their crimes.

Their crimes have stolen so much from our daughters, our sisters, our sons, our loved ones. They have ripped away the sense of safety and trust that we all need as human beings.

No matter how painful, no matter the outcome of current events, we must keep having this conversation. Fathers and mothers need to talk with their sons and daughters about sexual assault. Our state and federal representatives need to author legislation that ensures full funding of family justice centers and other nonprofits to assist victims of sex crimes. And we need more counselors and advocates who can assist victims of date rape.

Let’s keep affirming that the voices of the victims are being heard and that we will work together to create a more safe, secure, equitable and respectful community for all.

Shirlee Zane is a former member of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. She lives in Santa Rosa.

