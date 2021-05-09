Close to Home: Thank a mom — today and every day

The other day I was running along Brush Creek path in Santa Rosa with a sleeping toddler in the jogging stroller and a mini-schnauzer on leash. A passerby shouted: “Way to go, dad!”

That felt good. It wasn’t the first time I had received kudos from a stranger for being a dad, but it still gave me a spring in my step as I ran on. When I got home, I told my wife about the encouragement.

“Huh,” she said, “I’m out on Brush Creek path with the kids and the dog all the time, and I rarely ever get any appreciation. The most I ever seem to get is: ‘What a cute dog.’ ”

As a general internal medicine physician of 12 years, husband of a physician and a father of two kids under 4, I do not feel that taking an active role in raising our kids is anything out of the ordinary. After all, many of my colleagues have stay-at-home male partners who do the majority of the child care.

After some reflection, I realized that I had the perception that in child care duties, the division of labor was becoming more equal between moms and dads. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020 there were more women in the work force than men. and 78% of couples were considered dual career.

And the new generation of parents is far more enlightened, right? Wrong. Numerous surveys have shown that when both partners are working full time, the mom still shoulders the majority of the child care duties — even among millennials.

Yes, historically we have come a long way. Dads prior to the 1970s were doing only 20% of all household work. including child care. Now, they’re doing 35% of the work. However, this has not changed significantly over the past 20 years.

It is well known that there are many systemic problems, such as lack of paid family leave and the high cost of child care. Culturally, however, we are subconsciously contributing to the problem. When a mom is seen taking care of the kids, it is simply expected, and no additional praise or encouragement is needed. For a dad, however, if he even changes one diaper, society gives heaps of praise.

So, what can we do as a community? For starters, please keep encouraging the dads out there. A positive comment goes a long way in reinforcing good behavior. This will also help gradually shift society’s expectation of the dad’s role in child care — from the bare minimum to a more equal role.

We also need to start recognizing moms much more — not just on Mother’s Day, but every day.

Robert O’Malley, a physician and father, lives in Santa Rosa.

