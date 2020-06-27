Close to Home: The master fiction of race in America

If any lesson worth its salt can be derived from the international outcry about the death of George Floyd, it is that police reforms aren’t enough to change the miserable dynamic of race relations in the United States.

That’s because reforms ― body cameras, de-escalation training, community policing, diversity in the police force ― are Band-Aids that cover an unwholesome truth. It is the centuries-long history of cultural values ― of misperceptions and attitudes about race and ethnicity ― that perpetuates the brutalism of too many police officers against minorities in this country; a brutalism that stems from the legacy of slavery in America.

Biologists and social scientists may argue about the very meaning of “race” as a useful biological term, but they are in accord on three points:

― There is no such thing as an “inferior” race, ethnic group or nationality.

― There are more differences among individuals within any racial, ethnic, or national group than there are between such groups.

― Virtually every human is born with the same quotient of 100 billion brain cells and the same spread of talents and limitations characteristic of the species as a whole.

What makes the daily negative experiences of racial or ethnic groups such a social and emotional atrocity is that government and law enforcement policy is too often informed by nothing better than collective rumor about the characteristics of the country’s people of color.

Often unschooled in the root causes of the economic and social inequalities that affect such communities, what many in government and law enforcement see are the symptoms of inequities: the despair, frustration and rage stemming from too long an experience of underemployment, watered-down education and the soul-sapping effects of discrimination.

Face to face with the effects ― rather than the causes ― of such afflictions, there follows the easy jump to “blame the victims” for their own condition.

To make matters worse, nations across the globe have been complicit (in varying degrees) in failing to take action to prevent the spread of ignorance regarding the intrinsic human value of their countries’ minorities. The sadistic police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last month and the death of unarmed Rayshard Brooks ― shot twice in the back by a white police officer in Atlanta ― are among the countless egregious effects of that ignorance in this country.

When the Rev. Al Sharpton spoke in metaphor against the officer whose knee on Floyd’s neck was the cause of his death, he was right to conclude that what prevents Black people from being “who they dream of being,” is the cruel, misinformed, racist knee on their necks.

If we are serious about putting a stop to the violence inflicted on our nation’s minority communities, then every school in the country ― from preschool through higher education ― needs to correct, head on, the degrading myths about race and ethnicity that continue to contaminate much of the country’s public and political “mind.” Only then will we have a crack at changing the poisonous effects of racism in America.

Donna Brasset-Shearer, a Petaluma resident, is a cultural anthropologist.

