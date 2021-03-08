Close to Home: The school name blame game

The controversy over the San Francisco school board’s intention to rename 44 schools has echoes for Sonoma County schools named after historic figures who some people think aren’t worthy of such an honor.

Elementary schools in Santa Rosa and Petaluma are named for Abraham Lincoln, one of the targets in San Francisco. And though the origination of the name is uncertain, Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa was formally designed James Monroe School for the fifth president of the United States, a slaveholder.

So it’s timely to consider what students should be taught about Lincoln’s legacy, as well as those of other leaders, and whether there are valid reasons for removing their names from school buildings. Although the San Francisco board’s decision is on hold after a public outcry, this issue remains in school districts across the Bay Area.

The decision to remove Lincoln’s name from a San Francisco high school exemplifies the damage that a one-dimensional view of historical figures can cause. The reason given by the school board was that Lincoln allowed the execution of 38 Sioux warriors after a battle with U.S. troops. (He also commuted the sentences of 265 others.) But the head of the renaming committee said, “He was not the best of his time, and he is no hero or liberator of Black people.”

That would come as news to many people, including the African American residents of Washington, D.C. who turned out to prevent the destruction of a statue of Lincoln and a freedman last summer. Such comments display either ignorance or deliberate denial of Lincoln’s legacy. His most important role as a liberator was not the Emancipation Proclamation but rather commendable actions during the last year of his life.

Like many less-than-perfect past leaders, Lincoln’s views about race evolved. During his four years in the White House, he spent considerable energy and political capital ensuring passage of the Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery. Afterward, he announced plans for an amendment guaranteeing Black Americans full U.S. citizenship and giving them the right to vote. This was one reason that John Wilkes Booth decided to assassinate Lincoln.

Lincoln’s second inaugural address showed his profound understanding of the debt America owed African Americans for centuries of abuse. Speaking of the four years of Civil War the nation had endured, he said: “If God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman's 250 years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword as was said 3,000 ago so still it must be said, 'the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.'”

This is the true legacy of Abraham Lincoln and the reason why his name should remain on school buildings across America.

Another issue with the drive to rename schools is that school district officials often get their facts wrong about who, or what, these schools were originally named after. The San Francisco board assumed Lowell High School was named after the 19th century poet James Russell Lowell, who expressed white supremacist views. But some local historians say it’s more likely the school was named after the city of Lowell, Massachusetts.

James Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa has its own complicated history. According to Principal Katherine Stoural, the school and surrounding neighborhood were originally named after a pioneer family named Monroe. In 1984, the Santa Rosa school board added the name James to honor the fifth president. At a board meeting last year, a discussion began over a proposal to rename it after the late George Ortiz, the longtime leader of the California Human Development Corp. The board decided they needed more time to consider this idea. Board President Laurie Fong said, “I really value community input, stakeholder input, and school input.” This is very different from the approach the San Francisco board took, where an unelected “renaming committee” used Wikipedia to select the 44 names they thought should be removed from public schools.

If the one-sided view of Lincoln taken by the San Francisco School Board is followed by other school districts, it could lead to a purge of more recent historic figures from other buildings. Schools around the country have been named for Barack Obama. Yet he opposed gay marriage until the just before he was reelected in 2012, and more than 5 million undocumented immigrants were deported while he was president, leading critics to label him “deporter in chief.” Should his name be removed from public schools?

A balanced and informed attitude toward our nation’s past leaders and historic figures is what schools should be teaching their students, not one that only emphasizes their flaws. So the next time a Bay Area school board holds a public meeting to consider removing the names of historic figures from any of their schools, whether it’s Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama, or someone less famous, parents, teachers and students should insist that the full historic context of their legacy be considered before taking action.

Mark Anthony Wilson is an adjunct professor of art history at Santa Rosa Junior College. He lives in Berkeley.

