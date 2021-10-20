Close to Home: The unhealthy din of leaf blowers

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Eminent health institutions including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control, the American Lung Association and the American Heart Association have studied and published articles verifying the negative eﬀects on health posed by gasoline-powered leaf blowers.

The first area of concern is noise pollution. Exposure to noise at levels greater than 85 decibels for periods longer than five minutes can cause hearing loss. Blowers routinely exceed the limit. By how much the conversion to electric blowers reduce that level is uncertain.

The two-stroke engines that drive blowers use a mixture of oil and gas for fuel. Approximately a third of this mixture is emitted into the air. Additionally, the greenhouse gases released into the air by a single blower in one hour are equal to the emissions created by a Ford F150 pickup traveling from California to Denver. Unlike the pickup’s trip to Denver, the blowers’ emissions are concentrated locally. So feelings of civic pride derived from driving a “clean” car are illusory if you also pay a landscaper to use gas-powered leaf blowers.

Probably the most disgusting aspect of these machines is the particulate matter they generate. Blowers create the wind force of a hurricane in a small area, eﬀectively blowing into the air anything loose on the ground. The larger particles, consisting mostly of dirt and dust, fall back to earth relatively quickly. But the smaller particles can remain in the air for hours. These smaller particles, consisting of animal feces, mold and spores, can be inhaled deep into the alveoli in the lungs, aﬀecting the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

The Democratic supermajority in the Legislature passed and our progressive Democratic governor signed a bill to address this issue. The bill bans the sale of new gas-powered blowers starting in 2024.

The eﬀect of this new law will be an increase in sales of gas-powered blowers to landscapers over the next two years. The new law also ensures continued use until at least 2034. In a move straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, the bill would also give private landscaping companies $30 million to “help” with the transition.

These health issues are not new. Bans and restrictions have been passed by many of our neighboring towns. However, the Santa Rosa City Council has maintained a politically comfortable silence on the issue. They need to act. And soon.

Tom Glynn is a retired actor and drama professor. He lives in Santa Rosa.

