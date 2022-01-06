Close to Home: The will of the people cannot be thwarted

Article IV of the U.S. Constitution directly enshrines our right to a democracy. Throughout our nation’s 245-year history, Americans have died protecting our Constitution from threats, both foreign and domestic, and I served in combat with the U.S. Army to defend it.

One year ago, our nation suffered a direct assault on our democracy when a mob attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and subvert the will of the American people. Our Constitution calls for a government elected by the people, and millions of Americans voted to have their voices heard in the 2020 election.

This is not a partisan issue — it is an American issue. The attack on the Capitol, or the “people’s house,” was more than just an attack on a building — it was an attack on the very fabric of our democracy, which serves as the model for millions around the world who seek freedom and prosperity.

The history of the peaceful transfer of power has long been bipartisan. After the 1960 presidential election, Richard Nixon faced calls to pursue recounts and challenge John F. Kennedy’s victory after some Republicans claimed that Kennedy benefited from voter fraud. Nixon went on to oppose these calls and said he would not contest the results. After the 2000 presidential election, Al Gore, presiding as president of the Senate, declared that objections to the contentious Florida electoral votes from 20 Democrats were out of order, certifying George W. Bush’s win and his own loss.

Jan. 6, 2021, was a dark day in our nation’s history and one that we cannot forget and must work to ensure can never happen again. This is about the sanctity of our country, the strength of our democracy, and most of all, protecting the will of the people.

Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, represents the 5th Congressional District.

