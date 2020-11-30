Close to Home: Time to consider other ways of polling

There will be plenty of post-election analysis about what went wrong with 2020 election polls. While their overall results were generally in line with the average polling errors in recent elections, and many captured general trends, some again underestimated support for President Donald Trump, particularly in key Midwestern states, and for other Republican candidates as well .

I’ll leave it others to perform the detailed post-mortems. But some high-profile misses in the 2016 and 2020 elections point to broader problems with the ways we measure public opinion and the need to rethink old methodological practices and prejudices.

Pollsters have had to change methodologies before when people changed the ways they prefer to communicate. The broader reach and lower cost of phone polling rendered in-person, political polling obsolete long ago.

Although live interviewer phone polling dates back to the mid-20th century, many analysts still consider it to be the gold standard for election research. But like the economic gold standard, it may be a lot less practical today.

Phone polling is showing its age and limitations given the migration to e-communications and the public’s desire to avoid unsolicited phone calls. The biggest problem is their low cooperation rate (the percentage of people contacted who actually take the survey).

This article from the Pew Center illustrates the plunge. In their polling, response rates declined from 36% in 1997 to just 6% in 2018. And Pew is one the most respected polling shops around; the rate is likely lower for less vigorous shops. Pew now conducts the majority of their research online.

The precipitous drop has many causes. The emergence of Caller ID, endless spam email, texts, and robocalls and an overheated partisan environment all contribute to an increased unwillingness to share our opinions with strangers.

Although which party’s candidates have been impacted more varies from election to election, we’ve now had two presidential elections in a row where support for Republican candidates was understated in polls of key areas.

Repeated polling errors are especially frustrating since the measures taken to prevent earlier problems from reoccurring didn’t get the job done. The question is how long should we stick with a polling approach out of step with the ways most of us prefer to communicate today?

Thoroughly committed to accuracy and integrity, the polling community is understandably cautious about accepting new methodologies. It took a good 20 years before phone polling was widely considered to be reliable and representative.

Approval of online polling techniques has been slow and uneven. While some online polling methodologies are now considered acceptable, others are categorically deemed flawed and not worthy of inclusion in polling averages or even reporting.

But given polling’s recent and ongoing challenges, it is time for greater open-mindedness and creativity about how we go about it. Let’s explore one of the frowned upon methodologies and pose a broader question: Should poll respondents be compensated for sharing their opinions (a common practice in nonpolitical polling)?

Most find it more convenient to take a poll when they have time rather than when their phone happens to ring. A method of online polling, aptly called “convenience sampling,” interviews people who sign up (opt-in) to take polls and earn points toward gift cards and the like for each one they complete.

Sampling firms that once depended on selling made-up phone numbers (to capture unlisted ones) for random-digit-dialing phone surveys saw the future and began recruiting large panels of people willing to be polled online. The larger companies have signed up millions of users in the U.S. and have a significant presence in other countries as well.

This methodology can be more effectively managed. The pollster specifies in advance the desired demographic composition for characteristics such as gender, party, age, etc. and can make any necessary adjustments to meet these targets while the poll is still in the field.

It reduces the amount of statistical weighting necessary to correct imbalances in the raw sample. Phone polls often interview too many older people, college graduates or too many or too few members of other groups.

Critics of convenience sampling argue that the views of those who sign up to be polled are significantly less representative than the small percentage of people who take phone surveys.

Really? Having extensively utilized both methodologies for many years, the most discernible difference I’ve noticed is that those who sign up to be polled are sometimes a bit more likely (about 3%-5%) to state an opinion on a given topic than those interviewed by phone.

Convenience sampling enjoys other advantages specific to online polling. Primary among them is the absence of the social desirability influence that can occur when phone poll respondents don’t want to give an answer that might be offensive to the interviewer.

Richard Hertz, a longtime pollster, teaches American politics at Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College. He lives in Bodega Bay.

