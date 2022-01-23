Close to Home: Time to fix the broken Sheriff’s Office

The last two elected sheriffs, Steve Freitas and Mark Essick, wrecked the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Like the latest-to-be-anointed, seventh-in-a-row hand-picked insider, Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, they had the support of the deputies union. Can we please stop this?

I was the senior Sheriff’s Office captain, and these guys all worked for me. They weren’t top performers. But highly ambitious? Yes, they were politicians. I left in 2013 because I saw the slow-motion train wreck coming, but could I do nothing to stop it.

Dave Edmonds

Today, staff morale and performance have hit bottom. Transparency and trust with the community is nearly gone. With Essick opting out, now is the time to fix our broken Sheriff’s Office.

I’m now contributing editor of our country’s largest law enforcement magazine, American Police Beat, where I provide advice to police agencies around the country on the latest management, leadership and culture building techniques. I know our Sheriff’s Office could transform into one of the most transparent, accountable and respected law enforcement agencies in the country. Commanding a $210 million budget, 800-plus staff and 1,800 square miles of jurisdiction — the largest police agency in the North Bay — now is not the time to hire a rookie. I know how to lead the change we need, and that’s why I decided to run for sheriff.

There presently are four candidates for sheriff in the June election. I know this massive organization inside and out, and I have decades of outstanding performance evaluations to back it up: nine years on patrol, four as a homicide detective, eight as a sergeant, three as a lieutenant and six at the command rank of captain. I’ll run this organization right.

From Day One, I’ll put my 30-plus years of experience into two critical changes: creating and nurturing a supportive, encouraging and fair atmosphere, where everybody is held to clear performance expectations; then, building staff’s readiness through physical, mental and emotional fitness and wellness programs. These two keys unlock everything else.

With existing staff headed in the right direction, we can make real changes in the organization. One-third of Sonoma County is Latino and half is female. Deputies should mirror the community that we serve. Under me, they finally will.

We will also reorient some deputies’ warrior spirit into a guardian one. I want to build one countywide law enforcement training center where all peace officers can learn and train together. Sharing resources would also save taxpayers’ dollars, and we’d get better officers in every jurisdiction. With greater interagency cooperation, I’ll also end the practice of charging smaller cities tens of thousands of dollars when they need help.

Homelessness is close to my heart, having volunteered at the Redwood Gospel Mission for the past dozen years, including on the board. I’ll lead proven approaches that for the first time in this office will enable our peace officers to assist in restorative, accountability-based solutions and listen to community members.

And here’s something new: I’ll fully support oversight from the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach and Office of Equity.

I grew up poor in a small Latino community south of Fresno, where my brother and I were the first in our family to graduate high school. I know what over-policing looks like. It undermines trust and cooperation, and I know how to avoid it.

With 30-plus years of experience in this organization, and no obligations to its current power structure, I’m the only candidate who knows how to run this office immediately in a new direction.

Ultimately, it’s voters who decide, and I invite your examination. Please watch a debate or forum. Find our online resumes and platforms to compare our experience, education and training. Contact each of us and ask us tough questions. Above all, let’s finally fix our broken Sheriff’s Office.

Dave Edmonds is a retired Sonoma County sheriff’s captain. He lives in Santa Rosa.

