Close to Home: To change the world, try kindness

We can change the world, one kindness at a time.

It seems we are living in a pandemic of anxiety, narcissism and rudeness. Too often we interact with people who prefer to be confrontational and intractable to reach their objectives.

At the international level, our elected officials once engaged in dignified diplomacy with other nations. Now, we see many of them use words and body language with a strategy to demean others. Theirs is a terrible example of ignoring the extraordinary importance of interdependency of the world economically, socially and environmentally.

It seems that some decision-makers are drunk with the power of their office, numb to empathy and uncaring about the pain endured by others. The world’s chaotic affairs might be more peaceful if politicians were discerning and respectful toward other nations’ interests, cultures and welfare for the sake of mutual gains.

At the national level, laissez-faire attitudes toward global warming, rising crime rates, societal and economic disparities are evident. Likely, most of you are as jaded as I am by constant exposure to manufactured crises, too frequent shootings, road rage incidents, exchanges of insults, lack of security for students, rude personal interactions and, yes, the ongoing contention between law enforcement agencies and the public.

Lack of respect for others is a common thread at the root of these scenarios. Our progress as humans is hampered by a staggering imbalance of equity and absence of compassion and forgiveness.

At the macro level, and as members of the human race, we all are responsible for the current failings. Claiming to be preoccupied, saying “it’s not my problem,” or claiming to not have enough information are not defensible stances. We cannot be passive, stay misinformed or indifferent. One may claim “I cannot change the world,” but claim that is easily challenged.

All we have to do is take a few small and easy steps. We can change our immediate world by greeting others and smiling. We can allow for differences of opinion with a little respect for others; let them be who they are without thinking differences threaten us. Drop expectations of how people should be. Drop judgments of how people drive. Let the car next to us merge ahead of us instead of racing to cut them off. Find ways to be grateful and reach out. Say thank you and acknowledge the person who did something nice for us unsolicited. Call on older neighbors and welcome new ones.

Our community is full of simple ways to create calm and peaceful conditions. Greet the next law enforcement officer you see. Wave a hand and extend appreciation to civil servants, firefighters, sanitation workers and all those whose jobs make this a wonderful place to live. Connect with the local school district to learn how low-performing and marginalized students are served with care and respect so they have every opportunity to be productive members of society and don’t grow up to be the next mass shooters. We all can extend a smile, show respect and appreciation to store clerks, food servers, custodians, caretakers, farmworkers, teachers, nurses, doctors, taxi drivers and people we don’t know personally but depend on every day.

Any of these small acts of kindness become easier each time we do them. We become expert at promoting good will and friendship. We may never know if our considerate actions reduce violent behaviors, but we are guaranteed to feel better ourselves.

A community reaches an apex of civility when rendering respect and equity to all becomes a norm of conduct. A pinch of kindness, a dash of forgiveness and a bunch of altruism are prerequisites to having a more equitable, peaceful, compassionate and courteous society. Can we all make a pledge doing these simple ideas starting today?

Mohammad K. Jabbari is founding chair of Sonoma County United in Kindness.

