Close to Home: Uniting our county in kindness

What’s going on? One momentous day follows another, a viral pandemic overturns normalcy, “unprecedented” is quickly worn thin, and “record-setting” is soon meaningless. Look in one direction and there are angry divisive voices. Look in another and there are voices of unity in love and kindness. Likely, you’ve heard, “This is driving me crazy,” or said it yourself.

It’s enough to make you think the natural order of things is broken. It isn’t. It’s uplifting at this time to know we live among so many others promoting kindness in our community and defying brokenness. Need evidence? The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors recently honored our United in Kindness Project by giving unanimous approval to a resolution that “encourages all Sonoma County residents to find ways to foster and sustain acts of kindness throughout the community.”

There’s more to the resolution than these aspirational words and our county government’s encouragement. In part, it’s up to each of us to be our own beacons of caring as we go about our day, taking opportunities of the moment in our organizations to be kind and build kindness into every action. It’s also up to us, whether educator or student, player or coach, worker or president, planter or picker, cop or judge, child or parent, to promote kindness in our families, activities, businesses and government.

Asher R. Sheppard

The opportunities for kindness are limitless. Under the slogan, Sonoma County—United in Kindness, the UiK Project gathered signatures from 1,500 residents and the endorsements of 38 local organizations. Little doubt you know enough others to greatly multiply these numbers.

As public health conditions allow, United in Kindness plans to introduce the UiK agenda at schools and community organization, to host a multi-faith symposium on root causes of bigotry and what we can do about it and to bring qualified speakers and trainers to work overcoming divisions among us. We know the job ahead includes working to end racism, bullying, intolerance, and lack of respect for “otherness” wherever we find them.

United in Kindness is simple, cost-free and can be done at a safe distance. We have been told how to protect ourselves from COVID-19 but how can we be a kind family member, community leader, teacher, public safety officer, friend or neighbor?

Here are some ideas to kick-start kindness: Model politeness and tolerance to bring calm to a moment about to spin in anger. Sometimes, the first chance to see the contagion of kindness is in the family or workplace when frustration boils up and tempers are inflamed among those closest to us.

Friends and families can try turning off individual screens and sit together to watch a show or share in direct ways. Tell a story, share a poem, look at photos from past trips, listen to favorite music — their favorites, then yours.

Calling friends and reaching out to elders in your neighborhood can be rewarding beyond expectation.

Having read this far, you likely have many more ideas. Go for it!

Mohammed Jabbari chairs the United in Kindness Project, and Asher R. Sheppard is a board member for the Interfaith Council of Sonoma County.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.