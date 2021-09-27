Close to Home: Upping our investment in wildfire prevention

California is burning. Again.

So far this year, wildfires have charred more than 2 million acres, adding to previous devastation caused over the past five years by the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

With two months to go before the official end of our state’s wildfire season, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter says it’s far from over.

A forecast of dry weather and strong winds will create the ideal conditions for monster infernos into early winter.

Bill Dodd

With that knowledge — and a string of nonstop record blazes — California leaders can’t afford to sit idly by. And we aren’t.

In partnership with Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state Legislature has invested more than ever on wildfire prevention.

This past week, the governor signed a $15 billion climate and wildfire safety package that previously had been approved in the Assembly and Senate. It represents the largest investment in state history to combat the climate crisis, tackle catastrophic wildfires and help build a resilient California of the future.

The package included my Senate Bill 109, which creates the Office of Wildfire Research and Development within Cal Fire to find new ways to prevent and respond to fire. In a state known for technical innovation, I believe we can tap public and private minds to find smarter approaches to fighting wildfire.

It also includes a $1.5 billion wildfire prevention budget to pay for things like fuels reduction in our forests and to clear brush and trees that could spark future destruction.

Pouring money into suppression alone is not the answer. That cost has more than tripled since 2005. Prevention is key.

In addition to the budget allocations, a core group of legislators has introduced and passed policy to reduce the risk of wildfires. Everything from firefighter training to forest management is on the table.

My other bills include a proposal to expand the use of controlled burns to prevent future infernos. SB 332 will make it easier to for “burn bosses” to rid wildlands of combustible fuels just as native Californians have been doing for millenniums. It awaits the governor’s signature.

Other bills, like SB 456 from Sen. John Laird, would step up forest resilience efforts. SB 341 from Sen. Mike McGuire would ensure availability of telecommunications equipment during large conflagrations. AB 9 by Assemblyman Jim Wood increases focus on prevention. It was among those signed this past week.

Wildfire safety is something I’ve made a priority since being elected to the Assembly in 2014. Since then more than a dozen of my wildfire safety and response bills have been signed into law.

And it’s something politicians in Sacramento take seriously. Just this month, Newsom signed off on an additional $138 million investment to boost local fire prevention projects in communities statewide. In this part of the North Bay, the Sonoma Land Trust is getting close to $1 million of that money to conduct fuels reduction projects in several historic wildfire corridors in the Sonoma Valley.

It’s what needs to be done. As we live through yet another harrowing wildfire season, rest assured we aren’t letting up on addressing this problem.

And we all have a role to play. You can express your support for our continued progress and the signing of these bills.

Bill Dodd, D-Napa, represents the 3rd state Senate District.

