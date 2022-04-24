Close to Home: ‘Upstanders,’ the good people who saved my family

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Last summer, my family got together to celebrate my great Aunts Nadia Frey and Darka Tomaszek, Ukrainian sisters who saved eight of my Polish family members during World War II. In recognition of their courageous efforts, Nadia and Darka were awarded the title “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Museum, in 2021.

My uncle and I debated whether our relatives survived the Holocaust by luck or by making intelligent decisions. My cousin’s 8-year-old Aidan asked, “What about the nice people who helped our family — Nadia, Darka, the officer, soldier, truck driver, people in the resistance and others along the way who were just good people?”

Lindsay Halston Goldenberg

Thanks to these “upstanders” who risked personal safety to help others, several of my family members survived.

The time to hear stories firsthand from Holocaust survivors will soon be over — but you still have a chance. Yom Hashoah, the annual Holocaust remembrance, will be observed in Sonoma County on May 1.

I was fortunate to hear firsthand accounts from my grandmother, Amalia Frey, who was 13 when she went into hiding. She told us the stories of Aunt Nadia and Uncle Dolu, who helped save our family members.

Nadia and Dolu in a family photo.

Nadia Tomaszek was a court secretary in Sambor, Poland in the 1940s when she met Dolu Frey, an attorney. They fell in love and married during the height of Polish antisemitism. Thanks to an advance warning from a friend, Nadia and Dolu informed family members that Jews were being placed in ghettos and made preparations.

Nadia purchased a farm in the mountains outside Stary Sambor, on the border of Ukraine. When my family was in the Sambor ghetto, Nadia and her sister smuggled food and supplies to them. My family was later brought to the train station, bound for the Janowska concentration camp. At the station, Dolu encountered a soldier he had defended as an attorney. The soldier told the guards, “These Jews work for me.” Thankfully, they returned to the ghetto.

In April 1943, the Nazis made a final attempt to rid the city of Jews. The ghetto was evacuated, and they took the remaining Jews to Ralivka. They dug mass graves and gunned down 1,700 people. The same soldier came to my family’s aid and helped them flee into the woods. They hid until it was safe to get help from the resistance.

Despite the risk, multiple families temporarily hid them until they were transported in the bed of a farmer’s truck to a house Nadia prepared for them. They lived there in the cellar until they were liberated in 1945.

Aidan was right, the upstanders played a major role in my family’s survival. Good people can make all the difference.

As I listened to my grandmother’s stories, as well as those of other Holocaust survivors, I realized that every one of them had upstanders in their lives.

Join us on May 1 for this year’s Yom Hashoah commemoration. The theme is “Standing Up and Speaking Up,” and three local Holocaust survivors or descendants will share how they and their families were helped by upstanders who did the right thing. There also will be musical performances, as well as candle lighting by Jewish and other Holocaust survivors and those targeted by genocide.

The 90-minute online program begins at 2 p.m. and is free, but registration is required to access the Zoom link. For information, click here.

Lindsay Halston Goldenberg, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, is a member of the Sonoma County Yom Hashoah Planning Committee. She lives in Healdsburg.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.