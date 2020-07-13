Close to Home: Villains or heroes?

There has been much debate lately about which symbols of America’s past racial injustices deserve to be removed from public view or, in some cases, torn down by angry crowds.

Students have been discussing this issue in my art history classes at Santa Rosa Junior College for several years. While very few of my students have ever argued against removing statues of Confederate figures, recent events in the Bay Area and across the nation reveal a troubling fissure in the racial justice movement and illustrate just how complex the legacy of some historical figures can be.

The mob that rampaged through Golden Gate Park on a recent Friday night tore down every statue they could get their hands on, including one of Ulysses S. Grant. A more informed knowledge of history shows that this was a misguided act.

In a History Channel special on Grant in May, the respected African American historian Ta- Nehisi Coates pointed out that Grant’s only connection to slavery was to free a single slave his wife’s father had bequeathed to her in 1859. During the Civil War, Grant pressed for the inclusion of Black soldiers in the Union Army, and he refused to carry out a prisoner exchange program until the Confederacy agreed to include captured Black soldiers.

Coates and several professors of African American history went on to praise Grant for defending the civil rights of African Americans, securing passage of the 15th Amendment, which granted African American males the right to vote, and fighting the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow laws in the South during his presidency. One of these historians called Grant “America’s first civil rights president.”

One doesn’t have to be a Donald Trump supporter to see that the type of violence that erupted in Golden Gate Park can be harmful to the cause of racial justice for three reasons.

First, those of us who support Black Lives Matter should acknowledge the contributions of people, both Black and white, who stood up for justice for Black Americans in the past as an inspiration to us at this pivotal point in American history.

Second, violence and vandalism play into the hands of Trump’s reelection campaign, giving him fodder for his spurious charge that his opposition is dominated by “anarchists and radicals.”

Third, attacking historic figures who worked to end racial injustices in their times, such as Grant or even Lincoln, can alienate people of good will who are natural allies of Black Lives Matter.

Indeed, in Washington recently, a contingent of African American residents of the Capital Hill neighborhood, where a statue of Lincoln and a freed slave has stood since 1876, confronted a mob that was trying to pull it down. The residents pointed out that Frederick Douglass had dedicated the statue and that the freedman was not passively kneeling but rising after breaking his own chains.

From news footage of the mob in Golden Gate Park, it seems clear that it was mostly made up of white middle class people who chose the temporary thrill of vandalism over the hard work of crafting meaningful reforms of our nation’s law enforcement, housing, legal and economic systems. That isn’t the way to build a broad-based movement to enact lasting changes that ensure racial justice for all Americans.

Mark Anthony Wilson is an adjunct professor of art history at Santa Rosa Junior College. He lives in Berkeley.

