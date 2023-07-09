Close to Home: We’re drowning in a sea of discarded plastic

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

We are awash in plastic. Thanks to increases in online shopping and takeout food, we have been swamped by a tsunami of packaging materials, 40% of which is plastic.

When we put plastic containers in the blue recycle bin, we assume that they will be recycled, but since less than 10% of plastics are recyclable, we are being “greenwashed.” The rest ends up in landfills, rivers or oceans, where it remains for years, polluting the environment, destroying habitat and killing birds and fish.

Tony White

Because different chemicals are used in plastic, many of them toxic or carcinogenic, safe recycling is problematic. An example is the pre-filled coffee K-cup, which is a mix of plastics that cannot be easily recycled or composted.

A chemical used to make plastics, bisphenol A, can enter our bodies through ingestion, inhalation or touch. Although broken down by our bodies, BPA can remain harmful after years of exposure and has been linked to different forms of cancer and immune, thyroid and metabolic disorders.

When plastic is processed mechanically, it produces millions of micro plastics that stay in the environment, entering the flesh and brains of humans and other species. The “forever chemicals” used in food packaging have also been found in public water supplies and have been linked to liver damage, low sperm counts and cancer.

Even recycled plastic has a limited second life and the oil and chemical companies prefer “virgin plastic.” According to the United Nations Environment Program, those corporations plan to triple plastic production by 2050 and are investing in new plastic factories, using fossil fuels. A Beyond Plastic report estimates that if the production of plastic was a country, it would be the world’s fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind China, the U.S., India and Russia.

While new plastic is cheap and easy to produce, plastic trash is expensive to collect, haul and process. We now have a more efficient garbage contractor, but fees have risen substantially. Since most of our plastic is not recycled, and the beverage and container companies increase their profits by not producing reusable containers, we are subsidizing those industries by paying to dispose of the waste they create.

Just as the gun, tobacco and oil industries have lobbied effectively against regulation, the plastic, food, wine, beer and container producers have spent millions to block legislation that would require refillable containers. Despite this well-financed opposition, states that require deposits for beverage containers have much higher recycling rates and less litter.

Because plastic waste cannot be processed locally, it is hauled to other counties, releasing greenhouse gases, and it may end up in landfills, incinerated or shipped overseas. Since landfills, refineries, new plastic factories and incinerators are often located near low-income neighborhoods, those communities suffer disproportionately.

Although California’s Assembly Bill 2022 now requires the separation of organic waste from garbage, Sonoma County does not have a composting facility, and our yard debris and compost is also hauled to another county, producing more carbon emissions, but without the byproduct, compost.

California also passed legislation that will ban single-use, non-compostable plastic bags by 2025. Even though some stores already have switched to heavier plastic bags for a fee, not all grocery stores will accept plastic bags for recycling, and they may not be recycled or reused.

Locally, responsible leaders are trying to phase out fossil fuels by electrifying buildings and transportation. But we will not be carbon or fossil free until we also eliminate plastic packaging that cannot be reused or recycled safely — that is, 90% of today’s plastic containers, packaging or utensils.

Sonoma County can also become more sustainable by locating and building a central landfill with its own recycling and composting facilities.

Tony White, a retired history professor, lives in Santa Rosa.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.