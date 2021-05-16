Close to Home: What defunding police really means

I once had a case involving a 12-year-old girl. “Juanita” had been abused by her stepfather. Her mother stood by her husband and refused to ask him to move out during the investigation, so protective services had to remove Juanita from the home.

As the investigating social worker, I received a frantic call from her foster mother: “She’s out of control, I’m calling the police.” Only five minutes away, I asked her to hold off. I rushed over to find my young client on the kitchen floor being restrained by several adults and teens as she struggled, screamed and lashed out.

I asked the family to leave Juanita in her room with me, where for the better part of an hour she yelled and kicked things as I sat in front of the door and quietly checked my messages, canceled my next few appointments and wrote case notes. The yelling finally gave way to a flood of tears and two questions asked over and over: “Why didn’t my mom stand up for me? Why did she pick him over me?” The pent-up hurt finally began to pour out.

I had the time, training and patience to wait out a troubled child that day, but in a different scenario, the police would have been called, so it’s worth asking: Would a law enforcement intervention have likely been helpful? And what law would they be enforcing exactly? And would the presence of police and other emergency personnel have been likely to calm a grieving child or unintentionally cause more trauma?

And it’s good to ask practical, budgetary questions too. Like how much money was saved, how many resources were preserved by resolving this issue without multiple police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the high-value emergency vehicles they drive, all of which are routinely dispatched to a call of this nature.

My client’s issue was resolved with a very low-level intervention that required only two hours of one social worker’s time.

That is the essence of “Defund the Police.” Free up the police to do the lifesaving, protective work for which they are well trained and very much needed. For situations in which a lower-level intervention might be appropriate, or a particular expertise is needed, Defund the Police adopts a community-based approach and asks citizens to stop expecting the police to respond to societal ills for which they are neither responsible nor equipped to resolve.

If you read logs of 911 calls, you’ll see that people often expect a responding officer to be a warrior, psychologist, social worker, addiction counselor, property dispute specialist, domestic violence counselor, homeless advocate and child custody mediator, sometimes all in the same eight-hour shift. Ridiculous! Let the police do what they do best: Allow them to truly “serve and protect,” while ensuring that qualified citizens and community-based organizations will at long last receive the resources they need to shoulder greater responsibility for their communities.

I’m furious at the disingenuous misrepresentations of this movement, so let me be clear: Defund the Police reallocates resources and tax dollars in a way that reflects a community’s values and needs, and employs community-based solutions. In this system, law enforcement remains a highly valued partner.

Though unfortunately and misleadingly named, Defund the Police is a solid, strategic approach to systemic and urgent problems.

If you can make a better argument for how a community should care for its citizens, I would like to hear it, because I have yet to hear an objection that didn’t seem to be motivated by fear, racism and/or a stubborn refusal to grasp what it actually means.

Mary Carouba is a retired Sonoma County investigative social worker and the author of “Women at Ground Zero: Stories of Courage and Compassion.” She lives in Santa Rosa.

