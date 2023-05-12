Close to Home: What readers said about local government

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Last month, we surveyed Press Democrat readers on a variety of topics related to how local residents could get more involved in public decision-making.

The survey was designed by students in my graduate research methods course in Sonoma State’s master’s in public administration program, with my assistance as their teacher and a longtime public opinion pollster.

Though not intended to be a random sampling of public opinion in Sonoma County, the results told us some interesting things about peoples’ thoughts on these topics and the makeup of Press Democrat readers and others who took the poll.

So what did we learn? Some results reflected newspaper readership trends from other sources. Respondents tended to be older, very well educated, largely homeowners and have lived in their communities a long time.

On the topical questions, they expressed high levels of satisfaction with life in their communities, closely follow the actions of local government, attend public meetings and are interested in offering feedback to local officials through a variety of means.

They were likely to feel that communications between residents and their local government could be improved, to know who their elected representatives are and to have reached out to them.

Besides voting on a regular basis, many also participate in our democracy in other ways, such as contributing to candidates or initiative campaigns, volunteering for them, being involved in voter registration and get out the vote efforts, and more.

Overall, the respondents expressed an admirable willingness to get more involved in our democracy in a variety of ways.

Recent elections have seen major increases in voter participation, particularly among younger people. Generationally, their views and priorities are much different than those of their predecessors.

As they increase their political footprint, younger peoples’ potential for spearheading significant change cannot be overstated. We’ll soon learn if their recent increases in civic participation were temporary, will continue or even increase.

This summer, my SSU research assistants and I are putting together another poll, this time to learn how younger people feel about many of these issues and others relevant to them.

To those who shared their thoughts with us in this just completed poll, thank you very much. To view the results, click here.

Richard Hertz, a longtime pollster, teaches research methods at Sonoma State University. He lives in Bodega Bay.

