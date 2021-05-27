Close to Home: Where will we find police officers?

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the news during the past 18 months that a number of urban police departments are losing officers to early retirement, smaller departments or different careers, or they’re just quitting at a significantly higher rate than in previous years.

This is occurring at a time when recruiting and retention efforts should be focused on keeping the best and most experienced officers, along with increased efforts to select qualified candidates with the academic background and psychological disposition to perform law enforcement tasks free of underlying hostility or racial animus.

The proposed elimination of qualified immunity will only make that harder.

Sal Rosano

Qualified immunity is the legal standard by which conduct is measured in instances where bodily injury or death result from an officer’s actions under fast-developing and potentially threatening circumstances, and where there is little or no opportunity to consider options or alternatives before acting on the basis of what is known to the officer at the time. This immunity does not indemnify officers who act in ways that are unconstitutional; it is not an absolute immunity. In simple terms it is qualified by the reasonableness of circumstances that have occurred.

There are a number of police reforms worthy of consideration. Among them are prohibiting chokeholds, requiring body worn cameras, extensive training in de-escalation techniques, using civilian personnel trained to respond to mental health issues instead of uniformed officers and a strong management team with clear and concise written policies guiding the behavior of employees.

The elimination of qualified immunity, adopted in the rush to hinder otherwise lawful actions in the belief this will result in greater accountability, would expose officers to personal financial liability. And it will be more difficult for departments large and small to hire the kind of individuals these organizations need.

For the first time since I became a police officer in 1959, I have reservations about advising young men and women to seek a career in law enforcement. With the vilification of all law enforcement officers for the failures of a few, and the lack of support from elected officials who have made it increasingly difficult to perform their tasks, I see no benefit or satisfaction for anyone entering this profession now.

If qualified immunity is eliminated, unless the employing agency contractually agrees to indemnify the employee from any financial loss, increasing already costly public safety budgets, the officer or deputy sued may have his or her personal assets at risk for doing what appeared the right course of action under difficult and rapidly evolving circumstances.

Even more tragically, officers who remain under these conditions may fail to act when circumstances require them to do so, exposing themselves and members of the public they are sworn to protect to potential harm. Very few may want to take that kind of risk in addition to the other challenges that law enforcement officers face, and who can blame them?

Sal Rosano is a retired Santa Rosa police chief.

