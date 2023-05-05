Close to Home: Wild salmon, where are you?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The Pacific Fisheries Management Council shut down our salmon fishing season, commercial and sport. The reason? The state Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that only 60,000 wild salmon returned to their hatcheries last year after they predicted a return of 196,000 fish. Drought was cited as a cause, followed by anybody’s guess. What happened to the rest of those fish?

Are wild salmon really wild? No. It’s estimated that up to 90% of California’s ocean salmon begin their lives in hatcheries. California has 11 salmon hatcheries operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. There’s also a small, private hatchery on the Smith River thanks to the Kiwanis Club. By comparison, the state of Washington has 100 hatcheries operated by federal, state and tribal entities. Oregon has 33. California hatcheries were constructed to provide mitigation from hydroelectric dams. Most hatcheries in California were constructed in the 1950s and ’60s. With the exceptions of the Trinity and Klamath river hatcheries, juvenile salmon (smolts) use the Sacramento River to reach the ocean. That’s if they make it to the ocean at all. Pollution, urban development, agricultural chemicals and irrigation pumps in the Sacramento River and the delta make for a dangerous trip. Tough luck little fish, but do we care at all?

Eat more salmon, they say. Omega-3 fats are good. At my big box store the price of farmed salmon is good. Far less than wild salmon from the sea. However, cost is a relative thing when it comes to your money or your health, because we often forget to ask, where does my salmon come from? It comes from salmon farms, mostly in Norway and Chile.

Atlantic, hybrid salmon are raised in fish farms, fin-to-fin in floating pens, which are combination kitchens and toilets, where farmed salmon spend their brief, congested lives. Norwegian environmentalists warn that farmed salmon are essentially what they eat: dried pellets derived from a slurry of things: soy, sand eels, lamb and beef organs and blood, plus marine raw materials, that is the head, skin and bones of fish carcasses. Add a pesticide that prevents the pellets from turning rancid, plus astaxanthin to dye the salmon red.

And don’t forget the slice — emanectin benzoate — an insecticide used to control outbreaks of sea lice in salmon farms. Supposedly, slice can’t cross the human blood-brain barrier.

Look at that farmed salmon on your sushi plate. See those wide lines of white? Omega-3 fat, yes, but there’s also omega-6, the fat that increases weight. In wild salmon the lines are thin. Wild salmon, buffed athletes of the sea, eat pretty much what we would: shrimp, herring, squid; anything wild that swims. Farmed salmon are couch potato fish stuck with the fast food that they get. And, they often get sick. Viruses plaguing Norwegian fish farms are also present in Canadian fish farms. Some salmon swimming through the effluence of these fish farms are dying before they reach their breeding grounds. What happened to the missing California kings? Have infections from Canadian fish farms reached the sea off California’s coast?

Can anything to be done to put wild salmon back in our seas and healthy fish on our plates? A modest suggestion here. There are nine rivers north of the Golden Gate. Most are impacted by 150 years of logging that silted or blocked historical salmon spawning beds. Place hatcheries on these rivers where once salmon abundantly spawned.

Yes, there are California environmentalists who oppose all hatchery fish. I hold sympathy with some of their points of view, especially with farm-raised fish. When every dam is gone, they dream of a time when salmon can return to their antediluvian spawning beds. It is a noble vision, but it might take 1,000 years and impact electricity and food production in this state.

California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife has mastered scientific, hatchery management techniques. All we need is more. High school kids could help maintain them to prepare them for environmental pursuits. We owe it to the health of our fish. We owe it to the health of ourselves.

Michael Koepf is author of “The Fisherman’s Son.” He lives in Elk.

