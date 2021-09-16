Close to Home: Will a new Roaring ’20s end in crash?

It’s hard not to notice similarities between the 1920s and 2020s economy.

Does that mean trouble is coming in 2029? Maybe not exactly, but roughly?

For some, it’s beyond strange that we seem to have voluntarily walked back into the Roaring ’20s, dismissing lessons learned then and undoing regulations enacted in the 1930s that restrained financial panics for 50 years.

What are the similarities, and what clues do they give us about where we might be going? Following is a short, admittedly oversimplified, history of some key trends in past economic periods:

— 1880-1907 and 1980-2007: Deregulation and expansion.

— 1907-08 and 2007-08: Financial crises.

— 1907-1921 and 2007-2021: Inadequate reforms.

— 1921-1929: The Roaring ’20s.

— 1929: Stock market crash.

— 1929-1940: Great Depression and regulation for the “forgotten man.”

One big difference between the 1920s and the 2020s is that we have a Federal Reserve fully committed to intervention during financial crises. But no one knows if that will encourage people to take ruinous risks, believing they’ll be rescued; how long the rescues will work; or how angry Americans will get when they see the Fed pour trillions of dollars into Wall Street.

What does seem clear is this: To protect Wall Street and Main Street, the Fed has no choice.

“It’s the Fed’s ‘Hotel California’ problem. You can check out but you can never leave,” said Bank of America executive Mark Cabana to CNN Business in March, making a reference to the Eagles’ 1977 hit song.

(If you’re not a risk taker, one way to help protect yourself during this period is to pay down your debt.)

Similarities between the two centuries can be uncanny.

In the 1880-1907 and 1980-2007 periods, Americans put their faith in business instead of government, in free markets instead of taxes to finance people’s needs. These times saw far-reaching financial deregulation, rapid economic growth, great industrial and technological progress, globalization and repeated financial booms and crises, including stock market crashes in 1901 and 2001.

Then, in 1907-08 and 2007-08, giant financial institutions, shouldering massive debt, collapsed, devastating Main Street.

“The parallels between the crises in 1907 and 2008 are striking,” wrote the Federal Reserve.

After each crash, Congress designed reforms that would later prove to be inadequate. Within a few years volatility resumed on Wall Street and globally. Brutal pandemics in 1918 and 2020 failed to deter powerful financial markets. Deep recessions in 1920 and 2020 were followed by recovery.

We don’t know what comes next in the 21st century, but in the 20th century it was the Roaring ’20s. From 1921 until 1929 speculative euphoria engulfed Wall Street. Low interest rates fueled easy money. Debt exploded. Stock and housing markets boomed. The Fed lent liberally to banks for several years, creating the illusion that financial panics were a thing of the past.

Then, in October 1929, the stock market collapsed and kept falling until 1932. The Fed waffled. The Hoover administration’s emergency loans to Wall Street incited anger on Main Street.

In January 1933, Ferdinand Pecora, counsel to the Senate Banking Committee, launched an investigation into banking and stock market practices that within weeks destroyed the reputations of the nation’s leading financiers.

In April 1932, presidential candidate Franklin Roosevelt delivered his “forgotten man” speech, saying government needed to help “the forgotten man at the bottom of the economic pyramid.”

Between 1932 and 1934, Congress passed a series of laws to reform financial markets, including the Glass Steagall Act, which separated commercial and investment banking and created the FDIC to protect bank depositors and the Securities Exchange Act to protect investors.

But Pecora warned, “The public is sometimes forgetful. … We may need to be reminded what Wall Street was like before Uncle Sam stationed a policeman at its corner, lest, in time to come, some attempt be made to abolish that post.”

Mary Fricker is a retired Press Democrat business reporter who blogs about the financial markets at RepoWatch.org.

