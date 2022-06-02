Close to Home: Would seeing photos help end shootings?

Steve Lopez said you need to keep thinking about those innocent children in Uvalde, Texas, who were killed by a gunman, and not let them out of your mind (“Don’t look away, and don’t wait in silence,” May 26.)

I agree we need to “think about their suffering, their little bodies on the floor of the elementary school” and wallow in the grief to stir our consciences, to try to do something to stop the epidemic of shootings in this country.

But maybe we need to go further than thinking about mass killings caused by gun violence. I’m talking about showing photographs of the bodies.

Clark Mason

I know it sounds insensitive, or too morbid. But as a society, we are largely shielded from pictures of corpses. It makes it too easy to move on, to await the next, seemingly unavoidable outbreak of gun violence.

At the least, some have proposed releasing photos of the scenes of violence, such as the bloodied classrooms.

Perhaps the photos could be on an inside page of the newspaper, with a warning of graphic content. Same with an alert to television viewers who want to turn away.

Widely disseminated graphic images have the power to shock people into action.

The cellphone footage of the death of George Floyd by a rogue cop with a knee on his neck stirred outrage around the world and calls for police reform.

Images of dead civilians and bloodied and dying mothers in a bombed nursery ward hardened U.S. and European resolve against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ruthless invasion of Ukraine.

Going back to the 1960s, support for the Vietnam War wavered and began to erode as nightly television news showed combat scenes of wounded and dying American servicemen.

In the 1950s, the open casket funeral for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was beaten to death in a racist attack, helped focus attention on the barbarism of lynching and the need for civil rights. Not only did tens of thousands attend his funeral, but images of his mutilated body were published in some newspapers and magazines.

Back in the 19th century, when photography was in its infancy, Matthew Brady was made famous by photos of fallen Civil War soldiers. His graphic images of corpses — Yankee and Confederate — marked the first time that many Americans saw the realities of war in photographs, as opposed to artists’ impressions.

A New York Times article with the headline “From Sandy Hook to Uvalde, the Violent Images Never Seen,” noted that photojournalists were not allowed on the grounds of the school shooting in Texas. Law enforcement did not release any images from the crime scene. So, decisions about whether to publish graphic photos of the killings are probably moot.

The Times noted that police typically restrict access to crime area photos, so the most vivid scenes, such as the carnage after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing or the Las Vegas shooting in 2017, tend to be captured outdoors.

In Uvalde, press photographers outside the school were only able to obtain photos of children climbing out of classroom windows.

Unfortunately, there are likely to be more school shootings.

I know that showing photos of dead children sounds distasteful or disrespectful to the victims’ families. It probably makes sense to show such images only in cases where victims’ relatives approve. There also can be a middle ground that doesn’t show gaping wounds or the faces of shooting victims.

It might just haunt and jolt enough of us to help put a stop to the senseless slaughter of our most vulnerable.

Clark Mason is a retired Press Democrat reporter.

