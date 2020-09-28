Close to Home: Yes, we are asking too much of police

Clarence Page posed the question, “Are we asking too much from our police?" The answer, of course, is, yes, we are, and here is why.

Police chiefs around the country and those who have analyzed the change in expectations heaped on local police departments over the past three or four decades have concluded that law enforcement has been overwhelmed with duties it was never designed to handle nor adequately trained to accomplish.

For years, law enforcement leaders have pointed out this problem, but the complaints have gone largely unaddressed. As social ills became more complex — the failure of some schools, increased drug and alcohol addiction, untreated mental health issues, growing homelessness — the problems got assigned to police departments because there were no other services available.

While law enforcement has many strides in selection, supervision and training of employees to handle these diverse demands, the rest of society has largely ignored the social unrest underlying these issues until now.

When the failure of inner city schools leaves young adults ill-prepared, when county jails are the only available mental health facilities and no long-term treatment programs are available for drug and alcohol addiction, the police are called upon to deal with society's failures.

It’s no surprise that the larger community is becoming aware of the shameful disregard for these problems, which has allowed them to deteriorate until the only option is an inevitable confrontation with uniformed and armed police, whose presence in some cases exacerbates the situation.

Police must deal with individuals who are under the influence of drugs or are mentally unstable, unpredictable, hostile or combative. For the police, these are demanding and dangerous tasks under the most difficult of circumstances, and they are often unjustifiably criticized.

Instead of defunding the police, there should be an analysis of the responsibilities that have been added to local police jurisdictions and efforts to identify those better handled by other agencies.

Until some of these social ills are resolved, police will need more funding, not less.

The establishment of mental health services available 24 hours every day to respond to drug, alcohol and mental health calls, unless there is a serious criminal element involved, would be a step in the right direction and is being developed by some law enforcement agencies.

We still need long-term treatment for those who suffer from addictions or mental health issues to provide the assistance necessary to restore them as productive citizens before they reach a point were the only option is police intervention.

Local law enforcement agencies already have more than enough challenges in providing 21st century law enforcement services. Fewer demands placed on them in dealing with otherwise unaddressed social ills will permit them to devote their time and energy in addressing those challenges as they face a current climate of distrust in some communities.

Their focus should continue to be on better recruitment and hiring practices utilizing psychological testing, updated and defensible policies in dealing with the use of force, holding problematic employees accountable, expanding community policing broadly and focusing on the basics of maintaining peace, preventing crime, arresting lawbreakers and generally providing an environment where community members irrespective of race or economic status feel safe and fairly treated.

Sal Rosano is a retired chief of the Santa Rosa Police Department.

