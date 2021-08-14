Collins: A summertime quiz for political junkies

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Happy August, everybody. Great to be in the month when everything sort of shuts down so that people can just stay home and hang out with their families and …

OK, maybe that’s December. Or life as we now know it.

Anyhow, it’s a good time to look back on what’s been happening in the world of politics. Let’s see what you remember.

— 1. During Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas drew attention by …

A. Distributing a leaflet titled “Union, Shmunion!”

B. Appearing to doze off in his seat.

C. Reading vacation brochures about Cancún.

— 2. When a House committee held a hearing on the storming of the Capitol, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, compared the uprising to …

A. A criminal riot.

B. An epic battle for freedom.

C. “A normal tourist visit.”

Gail Collins

— 3. In a congressional hearing on climate change, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, wondered if change could be combated by …

A. Doubling his state’s investment in solar energy.

B. Altering the orbit of the moon.

C. Permitting students in Southern states to attend classes in their bathing suits.

— 4. Sen. Lindsey Graham said that while he hoped it didn’t come to that, he was prepared to “go to war for the principles” …

A. “Chick-fil-A stands for.”

B. “Donald Trump stood for.”

C. “Donald Trump is going to stand for.”

— 5. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, has become the national campaign chair for Eric Greitens, a candidate for Senate in Missouri who previously served as governor. Greitens had to resign from that job because of allegations that he …

A. Believed in climate change.

B. Sexually assaulted a hairdresser.

C. Actually lives in Kansas.

— 6. To keep protecting Trump while he’s in New Jersey this summer, the Secret Service put a detail of agents at his Bedminster golf club. Trump responded by …

A. Charging them $10,200 for the use of guest rooms in May alone.

B. Holding a special party for their families.

C. Having Melania personally decorate their “glamour bunks.”

— 7. There’s a bit of a partisan divide in the House about requiring members to wear masks. The Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed the whole idea was anti-scientific. Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded that McCarthy is …

A. “Not as well read as some might hope.”

B. “Such a moron.”

C. “Opening the door to future discussion.”

— 8. McCarthy joked to Republicans that when they won the House majority he might …

A. Allow only red-white-and-blue masks on the floor.

B. Show America “that Republicans can get along with everybody.”

C. Hit Pelosi over the head with a gavel.

— 9. The fabled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, compared the requirement that members of the House wear masks on the chamber floor to …

A. The Holocaust.

B. The return of the Lone Ranger.

C. Her childhood Halloween memories. (“We never asked for freebies.”)

— 10. In an NBC interview in June, Kamala Harris was pressed on why it was taking her so long to make her first vice-presidential visit to the Mexican border. Harris replied …

A. “You know, changing jobs takes time.”

B. “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

C. “I went disguised as a correspondent for Radio Luxembourg.”

— 11. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky seems to believe he can connect U.S. federal science research funding to the development of a coronavirus in a Chinese lab. At a recent hearing, he drove the point home when questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci replied that he wanted to “officially” say …

A. “Great minds don’t always agree.”

B. “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about.”

C. “I really am troubled by that flush around your cheeks. Do you feel … feverish?”

— 12. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went to the White House for the traditional Super Bowl celebration. Tom Brady, standing next to Biden, joked that …

A. “About 40% of the people still don’t think we won.”

B. “My pit bull could beat your German shepherd.”

C. “Old guys rule!”

— 13. In a CNN Town Hall, Biden said one of the things he didn’t like when moving into the White House was …

A. The number of people who expect to be invited for dinner.

B. Having the Secret Service around when he comes down for breakfast in a bathrobe.

C. Always running across notes praising Trump, stuck in drawers and shelves by Trump.

— 14. Rudy Giuliani was allegedly so drunk on election night that Trump aides were afraid he’d …

A. Get married again.

B. Do a comb-over.

C. Smash White House china.

— 15. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida seems to be turning his anti-mask crusade into a possible presidential candidacy. His fundraisers are selling lots of DeSantis memorabilia, including all but …

A. “Don’t Fauci My Florida” T-shirts.

B. “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” beverage holders.

C. “Ponce de León Is Sorry” bumper stickers.

— 16. One of Biden’s nominees for assistant attorney general, Hampton Dellinger, is a progressive who used to tweet about his support for abortion rights. During questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, asked him …

A. “What’s your favorite constitutional amendment?”

B. “Haven’t we met at Mardi Gras?”

C. “Do you believe in God?”

ANSWERS: 1-B; 2-C; 3-B; 4-A; 5-B; 6-A; 7-B; 8-C; 9-A; 10-B; 11-B; 12-A; 13-B; 14-C; 15-C; 16-C

Gail Collins is a columnist for the New York Times.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.