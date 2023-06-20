Collins: Get ready for summer with a politics quiz

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Hey, guys — we’re heading into summer! The year’s almost half over, so let’s see if you’re caught up on current affairs. (There’s always time for remedial reading over vacation.)

Anyhow, here’s your checkup. We’ll start with — well, you know.

Gail Collins

— 1. Donald Trump said the 37-count criminal indictment against him shows that …

A. “Our country is going to hell.”

B. “No one is above the law.”

C. “My upcoming reality series, ‘Bathrooms of the Rich and Famous,’ is going to be a smash.”

— 2. Trump has said that while Abraham Lincoln had, um, a tough time as president …

A. “The Civil War part must have been cool.”

B. “Nobody ever tried to make him pay $5 million for grabbing a girl in a dressing room.”

C. “Trump got treated the worst of all.”

— 3. When Trump was arraigned in New York on those Stormy Daniels hush-money charges, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a speech to a pro-Trump rally and compared the ex-president to …

A. Warren Harding.

B. Richard Nixon.

C. Jesus.

— 4. After Trump’s latest arraignment, fans greeted him with song, celebrating the fact that he was turning 77. He mused …

A. “Some birthday.”

B. “Does anybody know ‘Hail to the Chief’?”

C. “I’m the same age as Dolly Parton, but much better looking.”

— 5. When Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida made his big, new-leadership-era presidential candidacy announcement on Twitter …

A. The system broke down.

B. His wife took over the control room.

C. Elon Musk forgot his name.

— 6. DeSantis likes to brag that Florida is …

A. Where the sun is bright and the red tide is colorful.

B. Where “woke” goes to die.

C. Where dolphins go to die.

— 7. When DeSantis ran for reelection last year, his campaign website sold golf balls that said …

A. “Tee’s Company.”

B. “Florida’s Governor Has a Pair.”

C. “Made in Miami.”

— 8. Mike Pence has been trying to project a fun-guy image. “I always wanted to be the bad boy, the rebel type, the hell-raiser,” he told one crowd. “You know …”

A. “Someone like Mitt Romney.”

B. “Someone whose wife would let him dine alone with another woman.”

C. “Donald Trump without the Donald Trump.”

— 9. Sen. Tim Scott has joined the race for the Republican presidential nomination. During the run-up to his announcement, he was asked by a reporter about his strong anti-abortion stance. Scott replied: “I start with the various important conversations I had …”

A. “With my female constituents.”

B. “With medical experts.”

C. “At a banking hearing.”

— 10. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is another Republican presidential contender. Haley is 26 years younger than Trump. Recently, she proposed that a mental competency test should be administered to …

A. All candidates older than 75.

B. All candidates who’ve raised more campaign funds than Haley.

C. All candidates who’ve ever owned a house in Florida.

— 11. At the White House Easter celebration, Joe Biden said that next year wouldn’t be his last presidential egg roll. There’d be …

A. “One in election season and then four after that.”

B. “Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know.”

C. “Two for sure, and then Jill’s just gonna have to take over.”

— 12. The Democrats have moved the South Carolina presidential primary ahead of the usual firsties, Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina admitted the point was to start at a place where the president was likely to do better. “I don’t think you’re stacking the deck,” he said, adding, “I think you’re …”

A. “Stacking the primary.”

B. “Avoiding embarrassment.”

C. “Um — go Gamecocks!”

— 13. Justice Clarence Thomas has been under fire lately for expensive trips he and his wife, Ginni, took that were paid for by a wealthy Republican donor. Thomas once said that when it came to vacations …

A. “A trip worth half a million dollars isn’t going to influence me.”

B. “Just because you’re on a yacht doesn’t mean you’re having a good time.”

C. “I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that.”

— 14. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said that while Democrats might think white nationalists in the armed forces were racist, “I call them …”

A. “Americans.”

B. “Fred, Johnny — you know, the guys from the bar.”

C. “Every time I have a fundraising campaign.”

— 15. Asked if he would support the scandal-ridden Rep. George Santos for reelection in the House, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said …

A. “Sure, look at the awful people I campaign for every year.”

B. “I think he has other things to focus on in his life.”

C. “Stop asking me dumb questions. I have enough stupidity around here.”

— 16. In the “Succession” finale, Shiv …

A. Betrayed her brother.

B. Invited Nancy Pelosi to a girls’ night out.

C. Set the stage for a low-budget sequel, “Recession.”

ANSWERS: 1-A; 2-C; 3-C; 4-A; 5-A; 6-B; 7-B; 8-A; 9-C; 10-A; 11-B; 12-B; 13-C; 14-A; 15-B; 16-A

How did you do? If your score is: 14-16: It’s backyard barbecue bragging time. 10-13: Tell everybody you passed. 6-9: I know it’s been a weird year, but attention must be paid. Under 6: No fair claiming it’s just because politicians these days are awful. You flunked! Vow to get back in shape by July 4.

Gail Collins is a columnist for the New York Times.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.