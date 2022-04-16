Collins: It’s your spring politics quiz

Given the horrors of what’s going on in Ukraine, it’s easy to lose track of politics on the homefront. Still, attention must be paid. Let’s see how well you’ve been keeping up so far this year:

— 1. In the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ted Cruz asked Jackson if she agreed that …

A. “The Constitution is all that matters.”

B. “Babies are racist.”

C. “It’s been pretty cold outside.”

— 2. At the same Senate hearing, Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, asked Jackson to “provide a definition for the word …

A. “Democracy.”

B. “Antidisestablishmentarianism.”

C. “Woman.”

— 3. And Lindsey Graham asked Jackson for a 1-to-10 rating of …

A. His hair.

B. The new Batman movie.

C. Her faith.

— 4. Donald Trump spent much of the early part of the year drawing in political donations with a big, much-publicized contest. The contributor who won the drawing would get a wonderful dinner with Trump in New Orleans! (“Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to meet the 45th president of the United States!”)

When the contest finally came to an end, it turned out the winner was …

A. Apparently, nobody — they never did pick one.

B. That guy with the strange horns on his head you saw all over on Jan. 6.

C. A hippo hunter who’s very good friends with Don Jr.

— 5. On Trump’s business side, it was time for Truth Social, the new media venture and presumed future outlet for all the ex-president’s communications. Since the announcement of its impending arrival, Truth Social …

A. Has knocked the socks off Wall Street with its canny use of the latest in communications technology.

B. Has announced it will devote all its profits to saving the whales.

C. Appears to be headed for a prominent place in the large club of Donald Trump Business Failures.

— 6. Trump told the Washington Post that when he watched the violence growing Jan. 6 after he told demonstrators to “fight like hell” against Congress’ certification of the election results, he kept asking himself …

A. “Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it?”

B. “Why didn’t I watch my mouth?”

C. “I wonder if they’re still delivering from KFC?”

— 7. Donald Trump Jr. cofounded his own publishing imprint, which reportedly gave a multimillion-dollar advance to Dad for …

A. An autobiography.

B. Writing the captions for a photo book.

C. “How to Succeed in Business by Borrowing Money.”

— 8. New York Republicans held their convention to pick a nominee for governor. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island got the nod, but he’s apparently going to face some primary challengers, including Andrew Giuliani, son of you know who. At the convention Andrew …

A. Got a big demonstration of support from all the powerful Republicans to whom he’s given golfing tips.

B. Got less than 1% of the delegate vote.

C. Unveiled a new website that includes a store selling T-shirts saying: “Vote for Rudy’s Kid. He’s Been Through a Lot.”

— 9. Rudy himself expressed outrage at the Republicans’ decision to pass over his son, saying the party should nominate a new-generation version of Ronald Reagan “or a Trump or …

A. “ … a me.”

B. “ … a 21st-century Thomas Dewey.”

C. “ … at least a George Pataki.”

— 10. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina made headlines when he …

A. Told an interviewer that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington. B. Vowed to top his current number of missed votes this year. C. Announced a new internet portal through which insomniac supporters could chat with him between 3 and 4 a.m.

— 11. The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, issued a public rebuke to Cawthorn for …

A. Not inviting him to the orgy.

B. Spreading false rumors about Washington culture.

C. Signing up as a contestant for the new “Celebrity Dating Game.”

— 12. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be planning a comeback. In an early I’m-back speech, he put the blame for his past troubles on …

A. His own bad behavior.

B. Winter in Albany.

C. Cancel culture.

— 13. After the last election, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted Donald Trump’s chief of staff that …

A. “We’re looking forward to having you over for dinner now that you’ve got more free time.”

B. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist in our History.”

C. “I’d love to hear your opinion on Joe Biden, but you know I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to talk about that stuff.”

— 14. After President Joe Biden announced new mandates that would require some employers to have workers vaccinated, the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, said he’d fight Biden …

A. “To the gates of hell.”

B. “In a detailed brief to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

C. “With an appearance on every single radio station, television network, podcast or internet thingy that will have me.”

— 15. At the Gridiron Dinner for journalists in Washington, New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, gave the traditional fun speech by a politician, in which he said Trump was …

A. “Really quite witty.”

B. “Crazy.”

C. “Hiding under one of your seats.”

— 16. Sununu also made fun of the bedding produced by conservative activist Mike “MyPillow Guy” Lindell, saying …

A. “My kids had better pillows at camp.”

B. “I hope one of the 10,000 lawsuits he’s facing is for bad bedding.”

C. “You only find that kind of stuff in the Trump hotel.”

ANSWERS: 1-B, 2-C, 3-C, 4-A, 5-C, 6-A, 7-B, 8-B, 9-A, 10-A, 11-B, 12-C, 13-B, 14-A, 15-B, 16-C

Gail Collins is a columnist for the New York Times.

