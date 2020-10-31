Collins: Take this Trump Election Day quiz before it’s too late
Happy Almost Election Day! I know it’s been a tough road, people, but you’ve been doing a great job. And since your vote is basically all about how you regard the past four years of Trumpdom, here’s a quick quiz. Let’s see how much you remember about the guy you may be allowed to start forgetting very soon.
— 1. While campaigning, Donald Trump announced that he could be “more presidential than any president ever, except for the possible exception of …
A) “That one, you know, who did World War II.”
B) “Abraham Lincoln when he’s wearing the hat.”
C) “George Washington crossing the Delaware.”
— 2. This week, coronavirus cases surged again in many parts of the country, pushing the total since March to over 8.8 million. In response, the president said the United States is …
A) “Going to have to take a look at those masks Biden never stops wearing.”
B) “Rounding the turn.”
C) “Not in as bad shape as the people in that Brad Pitt movie about the zombie virus.”
— 3. At a recent rally, Trump bragged about his administration’s work on hypersonic missiles, but he called them “hydrosonic,” which is the name of a …
A) Conventional seaplane.
B) Weapon used in “Star Trek.”
C) Toothbrush.
— 4. At their last debate, Trump claimed Joe Biden’s plan to reduce carbon emissions would mean the end of …
A) Windows.
B) Top-quality golf courses.
C) “Traditional all-American smog.”
— 5. Asked why Black Americans were “still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country,” Trump said …
A) “Beats me.”
B) “So are white people.”
C) “Can I make this about suburbs?”
— 6. In his extremely vocal run-up to the election, Trump has assured supporters that America will not have “a socialist president,” adding, “especially …
A) “An undemocratic socialist president.”
B) “An irresponsible, wasteful socialist president.”
C) “A female socialist president.”
— 7. Presidential Helper Jared Kushner took on critics of the administration’s policies on racial injustice, suggesting the real problem was Black Americans who don’t …
A) “Have access to good public schools.”
B) “Want to be successful.”
C) “Appreciate all we’ve done for them.”
— 8. Running up to the election, Trump sent out a fundraising email announcing …
A) “I’m putting up some of my own money!”
B) “Send in a donation and win a chance to have another chat with Eric.”
C) “FINAL END OF MONTH OF THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY.”
— 9. After the New York Times reported that Trump had paid only $750 in taxes for the year he won the presidency, Trump responded that …
A) “The genius of our government is that Americans who don’t make any money don’t have to pay any taxes.”
B) “Eric made a mistake filling out the form.”
C) It was just “a filing fee.”
— 10. When Trump was reported to have referred to American war dead as “losers,” Lindsey Graham said …
A) “I just don’t believe that.”
B) “I think he meant ‘Hoosiers.’ Because some are from Indiana.”
C) “We don’t do downer subjects.”
— 11. Secret Service records showed that when security teams went to protect the president at Mar-a-Lago, he …
A) Often confided to the guards that he had always dreamed of being in law enforcement.
B) Charged the government up to $650 a night for putting each agent up.
C) Made them caddie for Xi Jinping.
— 12. When Trump yelled, “Suburban women, you’re going to love me. You better love me,” at a rally, what was he talking about?
A) A plan to start life over in Madeira, Ohio, after the election.
B) His new cookbook, titled, “Get Your Husband to Grill Good.”
C) Protecting their neighborhoods from low-income housing.
— 13. Professional Trump friend Rudy Giuliani made an unplanned appearance in the new “Borat” movie, where he was in a hotel room with a lovely actress pretending to be a young conservative journalist. Giuliani assured the world that the next scene, showing him on the bed with his hands down his pants, was just …
A) An effort to tuck in his shirt.
B) “Well, gee, what do you think?”
C) A search for an important legal document belonging to a Russian client whose work had nothing whatsoever to do with election interference.
ANSWERS: 1-B; 2-B; 3-C; 4-A; 5-B; 6-C; 7-B; 8-C; 9-C; 10-A; 11-B; 12-C; 13-A
Gail Collins is a columnist for the New York Times.
