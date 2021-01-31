The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

John Kerry, a former secretary of state, is President Joe Biden's special climate envoy.

As President Joe Biden's Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry will play perhaps the most critical role internationally in managing a planetary crisis. To succeed, he’ll need to repair the diplomatic damage done by former President Donald Trump while steering through clashing interests at home: a defiant private sector on the one hand, and strident climate activists on the other.

Kerry has the background for the job. Thirty years ago, he attended the first major United Nations conference on climate change in Rio de Janeiro, and witnessed the signing of the Kyoto Protocol in 1996. He led precedent-setting, though ultimately failed, climate legislation in the Senate in 2010. He was the first Secretary of State to visit Antarctica and in 2015 signed the Paris climate agreement on behalf of the U.S. Kerry has come out swinging as climate czar, blasting Trump for his “reckless behavior,” vowing to commit $2 billion to help developing nations pay for the effects of climate change and espousing a 1.5 degree Celsius limit on warming.

I sat down with him in Washington last week right before he was sworn in to find out how he plans to accomplish his goals and what else he has on his agenda. Here's a lightly edited transcript of our exchange.

Amanda Little: Biden has pumped up his climate plan after early criticism from the left that it was too cautious. How will you balance the demands of progressives with the more moderate climate agenda of the Biden administration?

John Kerry: President Biden asked me to chair his task force together with (New York Representative) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to bring people together to find common ground. Sen. (Bernie) Sanders and his supporters have made great contributions to the conversation. They're pushing because they understand the urgency, and I share that sense of urgency 100%. President Biden has a much stronger program as a consequence of everybody's input from all corners. There's no room for BS anymore — from anyone in the debate.

AL: Yet progressive climate activists have said that “climate delay-al” is the new climate denial and that 2050 is too far off — we need to get to net zero by 2030.

JK: They want it done quickly. We all do. We need a 2030 goal, a 2035 and a 2040 goal. We need impatience and we also need realism. As of today, we have no way of providing power for certain essential services when making such a rapid transition. But scientists are telling us that if we do net zero by 2050 — or hopefully 2040, 2045 — if we push for that, we're going to see Moore’s law come into play — a sudden, exponential rapidity with which change is coming at you.

AL: There will be some amount of pain. Certain industries will suffer, some lifestyles will change as we shift away from fossil fuels. What will that pain look like and how can you ease it?

JK: If we do it properly, I don't believe there has to be pain. I don't accept that. I think this could be a very smooth, normal economic transition and we can ease any negativity for people by making sure that we're there to help them transition. Larry Fink of BlackRock was right when he said (to private sector leaders) we can't just be corporate entities in a nation that cares about shareholders. We have to shift our focus to stakeholders.

AL: What signals, such as carbon pricing, do we need to put into the economy to speed the move away from fossil fuels?

JK: Obviously I've been a longtime advocate of putting a price on carbon. That's what Lindsey Graham and I were trying to do in the Senate in 2009 and 2010. I credit the activists who have pushed to say any pricing would have to be progressive so it doesn't dump the costs on low-income workers and families. I also credit the voices from the private sector who are elevating climate as a priority in boardrooms, in general.

AL: Is carbon pricing politically feasible?

JK: I can't tell you today what's ultimately politically feasible. The debate has shifted before, and I think it may change this year in the right direction — or going forward from Glasgow (site of Nov. 1 United Nations Climate Change Conference). There are Republicans, including former Secretary of States George Shultz and Jim Baker, who support carbon pricing, but I haven't seen that translate to Congress yet.

We have to think about the unmeasured costs of inaction. In a way, we have a negative price on carbon today because the actual price of carbon is never really paid for in the purchase of the product, it's paid for downstream. We've never done a fair accounting of what the real costs are, but it’s safe to say we’ve gotten to the point where it’s cheaper to invest in preventing or minimizing damage than cleaning it up.