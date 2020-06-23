Congress must make DACA reprieve permanent

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a welcome, if unexpected, reprieve for “Dreamers,” the undocumented immigrants brought into this country as children.

By blocking President Donald Trump’s impulsive decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the court spared some 700,000 young immigrants from the immediate risk of deportation.

But the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision doesn’t provide permanent protection. Indeed, Thursday’s ruling rests on a technicality.

Had the Trump administration followed the proper legal steps for rescinding a lawful executive order, the court’s decision may have gone the other way. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts called the president’s handling of DACA “arbitrary and capricious.”

So was Trump’s handling of the entire matter.

For anyone who has forgotten, Trump initially positioned himself as cheerleader-in-chief for the Dreamers. Here’s an example from his Twitter feed from 2017: “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!”

Yes. Really. He immediately turned the Dreamers into bargaining chips as he tried to get money from Congress for his border wall. When he didn’t get his way, his administration retaliated by ending DACA.

The program, established by President Barack Obama, doesn’t confer citizenship or permanent legal residence. Those who qualified for the program received temporary permits that allowed them to work, attend school or serve in the U.S. military.

As Obama wrote in response to Trump’s decision to end the program: “Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn't threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us.”

True to form, after the court ruled against him, Trump announced that he will try again.

If he manages to follow the Administrative Procedure Act this time, he might succeed.

Even if Trump doesn’t kill the program, a future president might revoke protection for the Dreamers. From its inception, DACA has been a stopgap fix for one small piece of a badly broken immigration system. A permanent resolution must come from Congress.

With the election barely four months away, and the Senate voting on almost nothing besides judicial nominations, it seems unlikely that Congress will resolve this anytime soon. Let’s hope they surprise us.

Dreamers have been stuck in the middle of Capitol Hill immigration wars for far too long. Many of these young people grew up here and have no recollection of their native land. They have led productive lives, and some have U.S. citizen children of their own. Ending DACA would mean splitting families and throwing communities into turmoil.

Obama established DACA in 2012 because Congress couldn’t agree on comprehensive immigration reform. That was an act of compassion. Trump tried to kill the program when he didn’t get his way on the border wall. That was an act of cruelty.

The Supreme Court’s decision was a step forward, but it leaves the Dreamers in limbo. A vast majority of Americans — including Republicans — agree that deporting them would be unfair. Congress can fix that, and should get to work on a permanent solution immediately.

