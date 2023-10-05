Cross: Polly Klaas’ kidnapping changed crime and punishment

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

When 12-year-old Polly Klaas was kidnapped by a stranger from her Petaluma home on Oct. 1, 1993, the efforts to find her drew worldwide attention. When Polly’s body was found 64 nights after her abduction, the outpouring of grief in her hometown and beyond was overwhelming.

Why had Polly’s case so profoundly touched the nation and the world? Eve Nichol, Polly’s mom, didn’t know. She realized not every family receives this kind of support. But she hoped that what had been learned from Polly’s case would help galvanize some other community in the future. If Polly’s fate could change laws or inspire efforts to prevent child abuse, perhaps “something good can come out of this horror,” she thought.

In fact, the Klaas investigation would become a Hall of Fame case in the FBI’s San Francisco division.

“The case was immensely important to us at the time and was followed very closely,” said former FBI Director Louis J. Freeh, who implemented a bureau‑wide Crimes Against Children program during his tenure. Members of the Klaas investigative team played a key role in that nationwide effort and used insights gleaned from the case to improve the bureau’s response to child abductions. Mary Ellen O’Toole, the FBI profiler who worked the case, later wrote the FBI’s official kidnapping protocol.

The Klaas investigation didn’t just inform the ways we search for and find missing children, but also the way the FBI investigates many other types of crime. Investigative methods tested and proved in this case forever transformed the bureau’s approach to crime scene investigation, forensics, behavioral science, rapid response and kidnapping protocols.

Polly Klaas

For example, this case marked the FBI’s first use of fluorescent powder and alternate light sources. These tools proved their value by identifying the latent palm print on Polly’s bunk bed frame, fibers linking four crime scenes and other evidence essential to the arrest and conviction of Richard Allen Davis, Polly’s kidnapper and killer, who was sentenced to death and currently resides on death row in San Quentin.

On the day of Polly’s memorial, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mark Mershon got a call from Quantico, Virginia, with good news: Based on the results of Polly’s case, FBI headquarters had earmarked money to purchase alternate light sources. At a cost of $8,000 per unit, this was a major investment and a big win for a new approach to investigations with the use of an “evidence response team.”

The Klaas investigation was the first major case to be run by such a team in the FBI. Based in the Bay Area, it proved the effectiveness of quick‑responding local teams trained to process crime scenes, gather trace evidence and work closely with the FBI lab. The evidence response team model was subsequently adopted bureau‑wide. Members of the San Francisco team would apply skills and lessons forged in the Klaas case to a number of other cases including the Unabomber, the Oklahoma City bombing and the 2001 World Trade Center attacks.

Today, the FBI has more than 1,000 evidence response team members, and each geographic division has its own dedicated team.

The Klaas case also marked the first time an FBI profiler was embedded with an evidence response team. The profiler in Polly’s case worked side by side with the team to combine behavioral science with forensic science. This approach would be repeated in other high‑profile cases such as the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart and the disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

Actress Winona Ryder offers a $200,000 reward for the safe return of recently abducted 12-year-old Polly Klaas as FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Jim Freeman looks on in Petaluma on Oct. 9, 1993. (MATT SUMMER / Associated Press)

Some of the tragic twists of the Klaas case were used to spur big changes. Communication between federal and local law enforcement officials was streamlined and improved. Computers were put in patrol cars, so officers could look up a suspect’s prior arrests and convictions in real time.

One of the biggest lessons of the case — the handling of child witnesses — inspired major changes. Today, child witnesses and victims are interviewed by trained experts, a major investigative change that accelerated after the Klaas investigation.

In 1996, the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children held the nation’s first child forensic interviewing clinic. A new kind of specialist emerged: child and adolescent forensic interviewers. Though they work closely with law enforcement agencies, these interviewers are typically civilians trained through an internationally recognized, research‑based curriculum developed by the National Children’s Advocacy Center.