Demming: The big gap in California’s green energy plan

The world’s fifth-largest economy is winging it through the summer with the help of backyard generators, sweaty citizens and the kindness of neighbors.

Wildfires aside, the main problem with California’s power grid concerns the peak. Unlike, say, the systemic breakdown that hit Texas in February, California’s summer troubles revolve around meeting that last several thousand megawatts of peak demand on a particularly hot evening. As variable solar power drops away, California relies heavily on dispatchable generation — chiefly natural gas plants — and imports to meet the surge in demand on the grid. A combination of especially high demand and curtailed supply because of extreme weather strained its ability last summer, leading to brief blackouts, and raised fears of a repeat performance this summer.

So how did California get here and how can it get out?

California aims to decarbonize power supply by 2045. In simple terms, dispatchable plants, mostly burning natural gas, must be replaced with variable renewable power. Yet those fossil-fuel plants are still needed to meet demand when enough solar and wind power isn’t available. Moreover, the expansion of renewable power and tightening climate policy already make it less attractive to run, let alone build, gas plants. Solar power squeezes them out of operating during much of the day, and having to ramp up and down quickly increases wear and tear. All else equal, lower utilization and higher maintenance costs mean gas plants in California need much higher margins during the hours they do run to break even.

Hence, as Energy Income Partners, an investment firm, points out in a recent blog post, California’s dispatachable capacity has been dropping over the past decade even as variable wind and solar capacity increased more than sixfold. The coming retirement of the state’s last nuclear power plant — which also happens to emit no carbon — will accelerate this shift. Meanwhile, grid-scale batteries installed to date represent less than 3% of this summer’s on-peak capacity.

One way to bridge the gap between demand and local supply is imports. California imports the most power of any state in absolute terms, covering more than a quarter of its consumption on average. This carries two vulnerabilities. First, extreme weather such as “heat domes” can cover multiple states, and climate change exacerbates this. Second, most of the states and Canadian provinces in the Western Interconnect also have some sort of renewable portfolio standard, meaning they too are shifting toward less dispatchable generation. Over time, therefore, California may not be able to count on imports quite so much (it is heavily dependent on imported natural gas, too).

In short, extreme weather — offering a taste of what climate change portends — has exposed planning failures in California’s efforts to address climate change. The imminent closing of its last nuclear plant, which provides 9% of the state’s power, looks especially ill-timed. Few things are more likely to sour the populace on climate policy than rising prices or energy shortages. This is why Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering potential windfall payments to businesses that use their own (high-emissions) generators, and the grid operator, Cal ISO, has signed contracts with older gas-fired plants to stay open in case they’re needed.

The typical solution to dealing with peak power demand is to just build more peaker plants. Building plants that run just a few hours a year is expensive insurance, though, and gas remains at odds with California’s decarbonization goals.

Batteries that store excess solar generation during the day to meet that net peak in the evening are an obvious alternative, but costly. To provide dispatchability similar to that of a peaker plant, renewable-power projects twinned with batteries have to be oversized. A Bloomberg NEF study published last summer estimated such a system would competitively displace a new gas plant only if that plant operated at just 15% of capacity or less.

There is a feedback loop at work there because rising deployment of renewable power and batteries — both of which are falling in price and encouraged by incentives — will squeeze utilization of gas plants further. Any asset with fixed costs, like a power plant, becomes uneconomic long before utilization falls to zero. More contracts to keep gas plants open are therefore likely in the near term, however much that might ding California’s green credentials.

Yet that’s also a stopgap. Beyond a green grid, California also seeks statewide carbon neutrality, meaning more electrified buildings and vehicles — and, therefore, much more load on the grid.