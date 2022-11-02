Denning: Exxon’s windfall worries are here to stay

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Just a year on from its surprise defeat in a proxy battle, ExxonMobil is back on top. It is still nervous. Announcing record quarterly profits, chief executive Darren Woods rebuffed any talk of windfall taxes, saying Exxon’s dividends and buybacks return “profits directly to the American people.” The top 10% of U.S. households, owning 89% of stocks, surely nodded vigorously. More interesting than Woods’ logic, though, is that he felt the need to state it at all.

Big Oil profits are rarely a crowd pleaser and especially so when energy prices are high. President Joe Biden regularly bashes the industry for gouging customers, reflecting, among other things, the fact that any White House tends to draw blame for pump prices while having few tools to ease them. Easier to try shifting that blame instead, even if it carries its own logical contortions. After all, lower fuel prices don’t encourage conservation and higher production taxes don’t spur more output.

Yet with Biden’s big energy legislation already done and his party likely to take losses in next week’s midterms, the moment for a windfall tax seems to have passed. Clearly, Woods isn’t sure. Possibly, he may be sending a message about other talked-about interventions, such as a ban on fuel exports. Possibly, he may be looking beyond Washington: Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a tax on California’s refiners. That would hit Exxon’s rival Chevron harder. But, like the European windfall tax — sorry, solidarity contribution — that Woods also decried, precedent begets contagion. And states can claw back oil profits just by modifying existing breaks rather than instituting new levies.

Woods may also be looking beyond the midterms. Even Republicans aren’t necessarily above imposing higher taxes on oil majors when prices are high, as they did under President George W. Bush (a former oilman). Plus, populism is a vibrant and bipartisan feature of today’s politics. As Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington-based analysis firm, puts it: “The next chapter, the 2024 election, begins on November 9, and I suspect it may involve a fight for the forgotten man.”

Liam Denning is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.