The lights are off in my hotel room, a precaution that is probably useless, but I somehow feel as though the darkness makes the room cooler and might take some strain off an already taxed electrical grid as the air conditioner sputters out cold air. The sky outside the double-pane window is cloudless, blazing blue and piercingly bright. If I hadn’t been outside seconds before, I’d think it was just an uncharacteristically beautiful day in Portland, Oregon, and not literally the hottest day in the town’s recorded history.

My husband and I planned this trip weeks ago, to visit friends we hadn’t seen in a year and a half despite the relatively short three-hour drive. Our hometown, Seattle, was the first ground zero for the coronavirus in the United States, so we shut down before most other major cities. Now, fully vaccinated and after 18 months, we were heading for a reunion.

“It’s going to be hot this weekend,” my husband told me before we left.

“How hot?”

“In the 90s and 100s,” he said. I winced, wondering whether we should stay home, but Seattle was going to be almost as scorching. We decided to go. And then we watched as the forecast shifted, as the temperatures during the day moved well into the triple digits and the nights hovered in the 90s, the result of a high-pressure system of hot, still air known as a heat dome. A heat dome of such severe intensity occurs only once every several thousand years — but this one was also a potential sign of a new normal thanks to man-made climate change. Seattle and Portland saw record-breaking temperatures, stores ran out of ice and water, and restaurants and businesses closed because of the heat.

Our hotel is air-conditioned — a privilege I regard with equal parts gratitude and guilt — but there is a fragility to this comfort. The building is 100 years old, and the elevators have already wheezed a sigh of defeat, refusing to budge. I don’t mind taking the stairs; the idea of being trapped in a hot elevator is too terrifying to contemplate. I’ve read too many apocalyptic fiction stories where ancillary characters die that way (and I need those stories to stay, well, fictional).

But so much of what the Pacific Northwest experienced this past week was like a doomsday novel come alive. I stand in the lobby, looking at the blazing street, the heat radiating through the giant glass doors. Outside, the air feels like it is on fire, the sensation you get when you open an oven and encounter a hot blast. It is inescapable, even in the shade or after the sun goes down (which, in the Northwest at this time of year, is close to 10 p.m.). I keep expecting a breeze, but the air is still, hanging motionless over the empty streets. Standing in the shade, my face feels painful, like the singe of a sunburn. But I’m wearing a hat, sunglasses and a mask, and I’ve slathered on a level of sunscreen so high it sounds like the name of an android. It’s the air itself that hurts.

We walk a few blocks to breakfast, and my husband dumps water on my sandals in an attempt to cool my burning feet. By the time we arrive at our destination, minutes later, it has already evaporated. It feels like the Earth itself is driving us back indoors. I’m starting to develop a complex on behalf of humanity.

I can endure heat. I grew up in Florida and spent my childhood in a tiny home that didn’t have air conditioning, under the care of an overprotective mother who insisted I sleep with a closed window lest I be kidnapped. I played sports under the midday sun, ran laps around the school track until I had the first signs of sunstroke. It was the halcyon days of the 1990s — we were dehydrated and didn’t wear enough sunscreen, and no one cared. As an adult, I’ve spent more than a decade as a travel writer and experienced extreme temperatures across the globe. I’ve felt the heat of the sun in Southeast Asia, Australia, sub-Saharan Africa and South America, planning my trips during scorching months that left my friends and family wondering, “You’re going when?” So when I tell you that what happened in the Northwest was a singularly terrifying thing, I am not being hyperbolic.

Summers here have always been comically mild. June is historically so overcast and drizzly we call it “Junuary,” with temperatures in the 70s, about 40 degrees lower than they were this past week (a swing in the other direction would literally be freezing). My city is the least air-conditioned metro area in the country because cooling is considered superfluous. Instead, houses in this rainy part of the world are built to retain heat in the damp winter months. There have been years when I didn’t need to unpack my tiny cache of warm-weather clothing, and a July so chilly I had to turn on the heat. In recent years, when we watched the rest of the country enduring record high temperatures and facing once-in-a-lifetime meteorological events every few months or so, we felt positively, insufferably smug. The cool, wet Northwest was a haven — sure, we were all vitamin D deficient and looked a little undead from being indoors for too long. But we didn’t have hurricanes, ice storms or intense heat waves. It was constantly damp, but we could wear jeans year-round.