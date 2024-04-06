Douthat: The birth dearth and the smartphone age

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

My newsroom colleagues Jason Horowitz and Gaia Pianigiani have a lovely report about family-friendly policies in the Italian province of Alto Adige-South Tyrol, which has the highest birthrate of any region in an aging, depopulating Italy.

Their story is a portrait not just of a particular policy matrix but also the culture that policy can help foster. In particular, it highlights the extent to which the province offers not just direct funding for parents - for the family with six kids profiled in the story, that means 200 euros a month for each child until they turn 3, on top of the family benefits offered by Italy's national government - but also a more comprehensive attempt to build a child-friendly social order. The province's parents "enjoy discounted nursery schools, baby products, groceries, health care, energy bills, transportation, after-school activities and summer camps." Teachers are encouraged "to turn their apartments into small nurseries," workplaces offer breastfeeding breaks, and one workplace lobby is filled with "flyers advertising 'Welcome Baby' backpacks loaded with tips for new parents and picture books."

As a portrait of a family-friendly exception to a larger anti-natal rule, the story dovetails with arguments in a new book from Tim Carney of The Washington Examiner, "Family Unfriendly: How Our Culture Made Raising Kids Much Harder Than It Needs to Be," which focuses on the ways that American society conspires to make parenting seem incredibly high-effort, well-nigh impossible.

Some of what Carney describes is a set of habits that's beyond the reach of policy. (I don't think there's much the government can do to persuade parents to "Have Lower Ambitions for Your Kids," to select one of his more striking chapter titles.) But some of the sense of overwhelmingness that comes with modern parenting seems like it could be mitigated, not just through a once-a-year benefit or tax credit but also through small consistent signals of support: the family discount on groceries, the convenient in-home child care option, the open play space, the flexible workspace.

If the developed world isn't going to disappear into a gray and underpopulated future, there needs to be some "change in the overall ethos and structure of parenting," as my Opinion colleague Jessica Grose put it last year, some rewiring of both parental and societal expectations - a rewiring that one Italian province, in my colleagues' account, seems to have partly achieved.

But emphasize that "partly." Last week, The Financial Times' data maven, John Burn-Murdoch, ran a story under the headline "Why family-friendly policies don't boost birthrates." That claim seems to conflict with the lessons of Alto Adige-South Tyrol, but really what Burn-Murdoch meant wasn't that such policies have no effect at all. It's just that they don't seem to boost birthrates enough to make up for whatever social and cultural and economic forces keep pushing them below replacement and then even lower still.

And that's what you see in the Italian example. My colleagues mention that attempts at family-friendly policymaking in the neighboring province of Trentino, which borders Alto Adige-South Tyrol to the south, have been more disappointing: "Its birthrate has nevertheless plunged to 1.36 children per woman," which is "much closer to the dismal national average." This is true, but it's also true that a birthrate of 1.36 is higher than in any other region in Italy.

So Trentino's efforts are a failure in the sense that they haven't matched their neighbor's more impressive results or prevented stark decline. But maybe they're also a success relative to the no-policy alternative, a case study in how family-friendly efforts make an important difference at the margin even if they can't simply overcome larger trends.

What might actually overcome those trends? The harsh answer for the moment appears to be, well, nothing. But a more optimistic answer would reach for some larger idea of meaning and mission as the thing that low-birthrate cultures need to somehow recover.

Part of the explanation for the special fecundity of Alto Adige-South Tyrol, my colleagues suggest, lies in its particular heritage as a Germanic enclave absorbed into the Italian republic, which may instill a special interest in its own cultural survival. Likewise, Carney's book discusses the Israeli exception to the general rule of rich societies having below-replacement birthrates - an exception that includes secular Israelis as well as the ultra-Orthodox and clearly has something to do with a sense of national mission that the Israeli experiment retains. And another new book, "Hannah's Children: The Women Quietly Defying the Birth Dearth," from Catherine Ruth Pakaluk at the Catholic University of America, looks at a different exceptional group, U.S. women having five or more kids, and finds a similar sense of mission, usually religious, as their defining commonality. (I should note that I'll be moderating a conversation with Pakaluk and Carney at Catholic University in Washington on April 29.)