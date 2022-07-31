Douthat: Who owns America’s vast West?

In the most popular show on American television, “Yellowstone,” the heroes are the rich owners of a vast, gorgeous spread of Montana real estate. The villains are anyone else who wants to live there.

I exaggerate; the show is a little more complicated than this. There are times when the Duttons, the ranch-owning family patriarched by Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, play more like HBO-style antiheroes than sympathetic protagonists (when they commit the occasional murder, for instance), and their rivals for Montanan power include a nearby Native American tribe whose aspiration to reclaim their ancestral lands is treated with respect.

But fundamentally “Yellowstone” is about the preservation of a particular vision of the West (cowboys, ranches, open spaces, families who understand stewardship and who aren’t just there for the views), and its sympathies are with the preservationists, no matter what their sins. Indeed, the Duttons’ main Native American rival is himself a sympathetic figure precisely because he, too, wants to protect the West from its coastal new-money invaders — by using casino money to rewind the Dutton ranch even farther back in time and letting his people live there in some kind of harmony with nature once again.

“Yellowstone” is a big hit because it makes this vision of pastoral stewardship so seductive. I recommend reading Kathryn VanArendonk’s New York magazine essay on the show for a case study in how the most red-state show on television can reel in even a blue-state TV critic. I also recommend watching the show in tandem with the structurally similar but radically different “Succession.” Both are about what you might call family capitalism, the portion of American business that remains right wing even as corporate power centers like Wall Street and Silicon Valley tilt to the cultural left. But the HBO show is a savage jeremiad, inspiring sympathy for its characters only insofar as they’re prisoners of familial pathology. Whereas the central theme of “Yellowstone” is that family capitalism is flawed and sinful but corporate capitalism is worse and it’s better to be ruled by a patriarchy than a private-equity raider or a faceless board.

Finally, if you watch the show from outside the Mountain West, as clearly most of its fans do, I recommend experiencing firsthand the territory in which “Yellowstone” is set — as my family just did on a road trip that took us through the region — and seeing how it changes your responses to the show.

My own shift was complicated. On the one hand, as an Easterner accustomed to big cities and dense suburbs, to experience the West’s mixture of majesty and emptiness is to feel more intensely what John Dutton’s various foils and rivals feel — that something extraordinary is being effectively hoarded here, with whatever admirable intentions, and that more Americans should be able to live in the shadow of such beauty, even if they are just there for the views.

At every semiurban stop along the way, from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Missoula, Montana, to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, I laughed at what passes for density and congestion west of the Mississippi. Yes, there are conservationist reasons to keep the human footprint light, and yes, the water in the high plains would probably never support the sprawl outside, say, Atlanta. I’m not suggesting that we should build an American version of Saudi Arabia’s planned desert supercity just east of the Bighorn Range. (Let’s see how the Saudi version goes first.)

FILE -- Homes under construction in Bozeman, Monana. (JANIE OSBRONE / New York Times, 2020)

A bigger Rapid City, though, or a more bustling Great Falls, Montana? A Wyoming with, say, three inhabitants for every hundred-odd acres instead of just one? That all sounds like a reasonable and desirable future. And not just because the landscapes are so ridiculously beautiful or even because people may be healthier and thinner at higher altitudes. More population growth out West might also be good for the American republic, giving regions that often feel neglected more representation in the House and giving liberal coast dwellers less reason to complain about rural-state power in the Senate.

Just when these kind of thoughts had me ready to hand the Dutton Ranch over to its development-minded enemies, though, I would hit a place where significant population growth is already happening — a boomtown like Bozeman, Montana, or one of the Californian outposts that have sprung up across Idaho — and suddenly see the world from the Dutton family’s perspective once again.