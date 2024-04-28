Inadequate parking

EDITOR: The lack of adequate parking creates problems and frustration. The problems are demonstrated in both commercial and residential properties. Such problems can include the lack of an adequate number of parking spaces, size of the spaces and the design of parking. Spaces could be too small and insufficient number and lane width. The end result produces dings from doors and damage from fender-benders. It adds stress and frustration. It inhibits commerce and can cause accidents.

Zoning is a tool of the land use planning process. It helps regulate the use of property for the health, safety and general welfare of the public. Design review of projects is a time when developments are analyzed, and conditions of approval are established. When used properly, it is an effective tool for the regulation of property. Local government should regulate land use to reduce conflict.

Adequate parking is essential for the health and safety of the public. I take my business to commercial development that has sufficient, safe and adequate parking.

DAVID LEWIS

Santa Rosa

Celebrity-obsessed times

EDITOR: Kudos to Elizabeth Ravenscroft for her eloquent April 18 letter (“Underestimating Biden”). She outlines reasons why we should not elect presidents based only on stage presence. Would our celebrity-obsessed, social-media-dominated popular culture have us choose Taylor Swift, or even Elvis, to lead our nation in these troubled, tribal times?

When electing leaders, should we not at least try to make rational choices, not emotional ones? Who is more competent, who shares more of our values, who considers diverse opinions, who will remain calm in a crisis? Who will appoint intelligent, experienced advisers? Whom do we trust to place public service above personal gain? And if we criticize every lapse in a candidate’s speech, be sure we are equally critical of their opponents’ lapses.

OK, so we’re stuck for now with excessive influence of social media amplifying opinion regardless of facts — and inevitably, the more outrageous someone’s words and behavior, the more “influence” (often bad influence) they may have in the short run, regardless of long-term consequences. Charisma attracts attention, but charisma can also lead toward cultlike behavior.

Please, save that for entertainment and sporting events. The presidency means more than hoisting a Super Bowl trophy or an Academy Award. Please vote responsibly this time around.

JEAN M. DAVIS

Forestville

Hope for the future

EDITOR: I enjoyed the well-written commentary by Santa Rosa High School student Reid Heavner about repairing appliances (“Broken ice cream machines inspire Earth Day essay,” April 19). It was informative, concise and articulate. Given that he is a freshman in high school, I also found it left me feeling hopeful for our future. Thank you, Reid.

MICHELLE BEKO

Santa Rosa

End factory farming

EDITOR: I’m a volunteer who collected signatures for the factory farm ban ballot measure. I’m firmly against these facilities, formally called concentrated animal feeding operations or CAFOs. While this may come as a surprise, I welcome Supervisor David Rabbitt’s request for a report on this measure from “every department that could identify an impact” (“Board of Supervisors request report on ‘factory farm,’ ” April 18).

I hope this analysis will include animal welfare experts who can report on the impact this initiative will have on millions of animals currently confined in CAFOs in Sonoma County. I hope this will include public health experts who can report on the infectious disease risks posed by these farms, which grow greater as avian flu transmits to cows and humans. I hope this will include environmental scientists who can report on the air, soil and water pollution caused by these facilities and how this accelerates climate change and impacts the health of residents. I hope the county will take a holistic view of the dangers CAFOs pose to our community — not a shortsighted approach that neglects animals, our planet and public health.

A better future for all includes a future without factory farming. We can lead the way.

KRISTINA GARFINKEL

Santa Rosa

Immigration’s impact

EDITOR: George Skelton postulated that recent recovery in population statistics reflects a reversal of the state’s decline over the past three to four years (“What demise? State’s population is on the rise,” Sunday). He speculated as to the many reasons for this phenomenon, leaving out what I believe is the elephant in the room.

His only specific mention of foreign immigration was the gain of 124,000 legal immigrants in California last year. He reported, per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, most asylum-seekers wind up in other states. Last year, more than 3 million asylum-seekers entered the U.S., and since 2020 it’s over 11 million.

For Skelton to draw his conclusion ignoring the impact of the 11 million on the population of our promoted sanctuary state raises serious question as to his objectivity and The Press Democrat’s editorial oversight.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

