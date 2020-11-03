Subscribe

Drawing Board: Election 2020

November 3, 2020, 12:04AM
DAVID HORSEY / Seattle Times
DAVID HORSEY / Seattle Times
LISA BENSON / Washington Post Writers Group
LISA BENSON / Washington Post Writers Group
BILL BRAMHALL / New York Daily News
BILL BRAMHALL / New York Daily News
DANA SUMMERS / Tribune Content Agency
DANA SUMMERS / Tribune Content Agency
MIKE SMITH / Las Vegas Sun
MIKE SMITH / Las Vegas Sun
TIM CAMPBELL / Washington Post Writers Group
TIM CAMPBELL / Washington Post Writers Group
SCOTT STANTIS / Chicago Tribune
SCOTT STANTIS / Chicago Tribune
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
LISA BENSON / Washington Post Writers Group
LISA BENSON / Washington Post Writers Group
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
TOM TOLES / Washington Post
TOM TOLES / Washington Post
PHIL HANDS / Wisconsin State-Journal
PHIL HANDS / Wisconsin State-Journal
GARY VARVEL / Creators Syndicate
GARY VARVEL / Creators Syndicate
BILL BRAMHALL / New York Daily News
BILL BRAMHALL / New York Daily News
DANA SUMMERS / Tribune Content Agency
DANA SUMMERS / Tribune Content Agency
SCOTT STANTIS / Chicago Tribune
SCOTT STANTIS / Chicago Tribune
JEFF DANZIGER / Rutland Herald
JEFF DANZIGER / Rutland Herald
MIKE SMITH / Las Vegas Sun
MIKE SMITH / Las Vegas Sun
JOEY WEATHERFORD / Tribune Content Agency
JOEY WEATHERFORD / Tribune Content Agency
TOM MEYER / meyertoons.com
TOM MEYER / meyertoons.com

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine