Subscribe

Drawing Board: Presidential debate, Trump vs Fauci

October 22, 2020, 12:04AM
WALT HANDELSMAN / New Orleans Times-Picayune
WALT HANDELSMAN / New Orleans Times-Picayune
MIKE SMITH / Las Vegas Sun
MIKE SMITH / Las Vegas Sun
JOEY WEATHERFORD / Tribune Content Agency
JOEY WEATHERFORD / Tribune Content Agency
BILL BRAMHALL / New York Daily News
BILL BRAMHALL / New York Daily News
WALT HANDELSMAN / New Orleans Times-Picayune
WALT HANDELSMAN / New Orleans Times-Picayune
WALT HANDELSMAN / New Orleans Times-Picayune
WALT HANDELSMAN / New Orleans Times-Picayune
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
JOEY WEATHERFORD / Tribune Content Agency
JOEY WEATHERFORD / Tribune Content Agency
TOM TOLES / Washington Post
TOM TOLES / Washington Post
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
JACK OHMAN / Sacramento Bee
DANA SUMMERS / Tribune Content Agency
DANA SUMMERS / Tribune Content Agency
TIM CAMPBELL / Washington Post Writers Group
TIM CAMPBELL / Washington Post Writers Group
PHIL HANDS / Wisconsin State-Journal
PHIL HANDS / Wisconsin State-Journal

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine