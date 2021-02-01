Drew: Nixon rehabilitated his image. Could Trump?

Presidents Donald Trump and Richard Nixon both left Washington in helicopters and ignominy, awash in financial problems and their customary self-pity. Both were above-average paranoiacs who felt (with some justification) that the elites looked down on them and that enemies everywhere sought to undermine them; they despised the press, exploited racism for political purposes and used inept outside agents (the “plumbers,” Rudy Giuliani) to carry out their more nefarious plots. Neither was inclined to let aides rein them in. Both faced impeachment for trying to manipulate the opposition party’s nomination contest. Both degraded the presidency. Both came unglued at the end.

But then, astonishingly, Nixon rehabilitated himself. He methodically worked his way into the rarefied circles where he coveted approval, and he won over a large if far-from-universal segment of the public. Nixon’s post-presidency was a quest to make himself respectable again — and it worked. He landed in 1974 at his Spanish-style San Clemente home essentially friendless, deeply depressed, unwell (a bad case of phlebitis) and beset by huge legal fees and back taxes. Through wit, grit, wiliness and determination he wrought one of the greatest resurrections in American politics.

If he could do it, can Trump?

For all their similarities, Nixon and Trump clearly are very different men. For one thing, Nixon was smart, and he was interested in the substance of governing; he studied white papers and was conversant in most topics the government touched. The only policies that seemed to interest Trump were those that served his (and his friends’) concerns — lowering taxes on the wealthy and rolling back regulations — and those (like the border wall and other anti-immigration measures) that signaled to his base that he’d maintain white supremacy. Having served as a congressman, senator and vice president, Nixon essentially understood the Constitution and limits, even if he overreached at times. When he lost a painfully close election in 1960, Nixon accepted defeat (after having allies check out the possibility of victory by recount in a few states).

Nixon knew about comebacks. In 1962, after he lost a race for California governor, he told reporters, “You won’t have Dick Nixon to kick around anymore.” The political world assumed he was finished. But victory over setbacks was his watchword: His first memoir, “Six Crises,” portrayed his life as a series of triumphs over adversity. He was one of four people in American history who lost a race for the presidency and later won one.

And so, after he returned to California, the determined and methodical former president, along with the staff he brought with him, drafted “Wizard,” a detailed plan to regain respectability and even, if possible, become a senior statesman, a sage. Domestic policy bored Nixon, and he understood that lectures on the budget or the environment wouldn’t attract the interest of the businessmen and Brahmins he was courting. So he decided that the best way to attain his goal of respectability was to emphasize his credentials as a foreign policy expert, a man known to world leaders. He began making attention-getting trips around the globe — to Europe, to China — and upon his return he would, unbidden, send a memo recording his observations and proffering advice to the sitting president, and also release it to the press. Like a senior statesman, he attended the funerals of foreign leaders, whether or not he was invited. In a reaction that may be repeated in the near future, other Republican leaders resented his showboating and efforts to crowd into their roles. They wished he would just go away. He was done in electoral politics (and unwelcome at Republican conventions), but he informed himself about what was going on, district by district, and called candidates and campaign managers with suggestions.

First, to make money, came another memoir, “RN” (he was a devotee of Theodore Roosevelt, or TR), written with the help of the government-paid aides who had accompanied him to California. It was a runaway bestseller. Then, and after a while, came carefully laid plans to give speeches in prestigious places. The first, in 1978, was at the Oxford Union, the world-famous British debating society, where Nixon was greeted with boos but ended up receiving enthusiastic applause. His speeches around the country — given without notes or a lectern, just him with his sonorous voice and air of authority (not the nervous, sniffling, wriggling figure of Watergate) — focused mainly on world leaders he had known.