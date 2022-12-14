Dvorak: A decade ago, a day filled with tragedies

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Hunting a suspected cocaine dealer known as “Lil’ Toot,” a Memphis police officer — and mother of four — was fatally shot serving a warrant.

On the other side of the nation, a man burst into the whimsical, colorful lobby of a hotel in Las Vegas and opened fire on an ex who was working at the hotel, then shot himself.

And in a working-class Baltimore County suburb once ranked among the 50 best places to live in America, a man was shot outside his home by two gunmen in dark clothing who fled the neighborhood.

These shootings — among scores of other gun crimes — all happened on Dec. 14, 2012.

We remember that day a decade ago because of a shooting that shook the nation and the world — the slaughter of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

“We’ve endured too many of these tragedies in the past few years,” President Barack Obama said then, in a tearful address to the nation. “I know there’s not a parent in America who doesn’t feel the same overwhelming grief that I do.”

It was without a doubt one of the most gruesome and soul-sucking tragedies our nation has witnessed over the past decade.

We vowed to do better, for the kids. We didn’t. Nor did we do better for the teachers, the domestic violence victims, the store clerks, the movie patrons, the people at the club or at church. Perhaps most spectacularly, we failed those who were shot to death in quotidian violence we’ve accepted as the cost of living in America.

But the day our nation saw a mass shooter of the worst kind, we also suffered quieter atrocities: a double-homicide in Asheville, North Carolina, where a husband killed his wife and mother-in-law; untold suicides and neighborhood gunfire; the end result of pain and opportunity in a heavily armed country whose response to uncertainty often is to buy more guns.

Khiry Jefferson, who had been shot once in the thigh and once in the biceps years before, was shot again on Dec. 14, 2012, hours after the Sandy Hook massacre.

He was 22 at the time, sitting at a bus stop in San Rafael, when recently paroled LaDrakeous Sonny Dean hopped out of a gold-colored car, shot him, then hopped back in and sped away. Jefferson, who had allegedly crossed Dean before he was shot, survived to become the driver in a freeway shooting that involved stolen bars of silver and gold. He eventually joined Dean in prison.

Similar retaliatory violence also went down that day in Roanoke, Virginia, where a man said he stepped outside his door after hearing loud noises on his street that evening and was shot in the leg. Over the next decade, police continued to return to that neighborhood, a housing development at Lincoln Terrace, for multiple shootings. A Peacemakers group visited the neighborhood just last week, offering outreach to connect struggling residents with social services.

The story wasn’t too different in Catonsville, Maryland, that day, where a man was shot on Winters Lane around 11 p.m. by two men he couldn’t identify. The man survived, but for months after, the neighborhood — a working-class enclave terrorized by a few suspected drug dealers — reported escalating gun violence. Police stepped up their enforcement in the neighborhood; a Baltimore County police officer was killed in a shootout while serving a warrant.

In the hours after Obama mourned the children of Newtown in his public address, Officer Martoiya Lang, 32, a mother of four, was killed and a second officer, William Vrooman, 32, was shot in the leg when they were serving the last round of warrants in a drug case they were working in Memphis.

Last year saw the biggest increase in officers killed in the line of duty since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. And 61 of the 73 killed in attacks were shot, according to FBI statistics. It’s a death toll often overlooked in the conversation about America’s skyrocketing rates of gun ownership.

The other truth about gun ownership is the likelihood that domestic violence will end in death if a gun is present. Each month, about 70 women are fatally shot by their partners, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety.

Edward Brandt and Jessica Corinne Kenny moved together from their hometown in the Chicago suburbs to Las Vegas after dating for six months. They broke up and he moved back to Chicago, but police said he obsessed over the split. He traveled to Vegas to a medieval-themed hotel and booked a room for two nights, waiting to confront Kenny with a .38-caliber revolver, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. He shot her multiple times in the crowded lobby, then shot himself.

In the hours before Sandy Hook, police thwarted a planned attack in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Sammie Eaglebear Chavez, then 18 and inspired by the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School, was plotting to shoot up his school, and even tried to recruit accomplices among his peers, according to police.

We pulled together for a time after Dec. 14, 2012, focusing on school security, active-shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks — measures that scarred a generation of kids forced to imagine their deaths in the classroom every day with a different type of trauma. But American gun violence is complicated, and our half-measures haven’t come close to making us whole.

Gun purchases and gun deaths have climbed together over the past decade — an 81.9% spike in sales since 2010 has been paralleled with a 44.1% increase in homicides by gunfire, according to a Washington Post analysis of statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI’s Background Check System.

Red flag laws, tighter restrictions on gun purchases, mental health accessibility, common-sense carrying laws that don't turn our public places into shooting galleries and social programs to uplift neighborhoods are the incremental changes we need to curb both the bloodshed and the mental terror creeping into our daily existence.

The parents of those kids — who have been a powerful force for reform — should have been talking graduation and college this year. The least we could do is join them in talking about change.

Petula Dvorak is a columnist for the Washington Post.

