Dvorak: Crushed by virus, can transit recover?

The 55 bus was a lifeline for Yvonne Brooks-Little.

She wore her mask and her gloves, moved around to space herself apart from other commuters as they boarded. But as cutbacks from the novel coronavirus pandemic shutdown pulled more and more buses off her suburban Maryland route, each ride got more and more crowded.

“I was frightened,” said the 70-year-old lifelong public transportation commuter. The ride from her Rockville apartment to her volunteer gig at the Montgomery County Board of Elections in Gaithersburg felt like a minefield of germs. “The bus was so crowded both coming and going, I stopped riding,” she said.

Of course, the cuts by the Maryland Transit Administration had to come. Ridership throughout the regional transit system dropped up to 95% on some of its busiest routes at the height of the stay-home orders; services had to be slashed.

And the same thing happened throughout the nation. In New York and Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and across the Washington region, the superspeed growth of buses and rail cars pumping people into America’s great, resurging, vibrant cities over the past decade slowed to a trickle.

(Four Sonoma County bus operators — Sonoma County Transit, Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and the Golden Gate Bridge district — reported ridership declines of at least 80% this summer. SMART cut about 60% of its rail schedule, including all weekend service, because of the pandemic.)

SMART cut 60% of its trains, including all weekend service, because of the coronavirus outbreak. (BETH SCHLANKER / The Press Democrat, 2019)

Billions of dollars in revenue from fares and taxes for transit systems dried up. And the pandemic-era skeleton schedules created to serve blue-collar essential workers who can’t phone it in from home mean the fry cooks, hospital staffers, baristas, sanitation workers, janitors and electricians are being packed into a shrinking number of buses, train cars and trolleys. And don’t forget the vulnerable senior citizens like Brooks-Little.

Six feet apart? Six inches, maybe.

And now we see that thing folks are talking about these days: institutional racism.

This situation hits people of color hardest. The most recent Pew Research study on public transportation found that across the country, 23% of people who rely on it are Black, 15% are Hispanic and just 7% are white.

The death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is also twice as high for people of color under age 65 thanit is for whites, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And more than half of the essential workers in the United States who can’t do their jobs from home are also people of color, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Public transportation, never first in line when it comes to government funding, is yet another institution primarily used by the lower half of the socioeconomic ladder that is always lacking in cash and support. (Notice a pattern?)

A sign advising people to stay home due to COVID-19 concerns is shown at a MUNI bus stop in San Francisco. (JEFF CHIU / Associated Press)

In Maryland, more drastic cuts to service were announced last week, cuts that could turn Brooks-Little’s packed buses into sardine cans. There was outrage.

But the state’s transit system is in the hole, and Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, proposed even more slashes to it to try to right the sinking economy.

These are the cutbacks that will hurt the working class hardest — especially people of color — making their commutes harder and their health more imperiled.

“Public transportation is absolutely a social justice issue,” said Evan Glass, a Democratic council member in Montgomery County, where 65,000 workers who earn less than $30,000 are among those devastated by reductions in bus routes. “Access to transportation is the highest factor in someone’s success. If they cannot get to their job, their school, they cannot move forward with their lives. They are stuck.”

Fine, cut some now, restore it when we’re back to normal — right?

Not really. Glass and legislators across the nation know that once something has been cut, it's twice the battle to get it back.

“My worry is that it will later be argued that cuts don't merit restoration,” said Robbyn Lewis, a Maryland state legislator.

The Washington region’s Metro, the third-busiest system in the nation, took it in the other direction, restoring its rail service in August at the cost of digging a multimillion-dollar budget hole. The end of a summer with few tourists, students and workers meant riderless ghost trains crisscrossing the capital’s underground. Metro’s now losing $2 million. Every. Single. Weekday.