Dvorak: She’s a fighter pilot who saw a UFO

She picked up the kids after finishing her last call at work — there was some whining in the back seat — and raced to her home near Annapolis, Maryland, for family dinnertime. In between, she answered questions about the UFO.

“My life right now is very surreal,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who is a 41-year-old mother of three, a retired fighter pilot and one of the few people who gets regularly hauled into the Pentagon or before Congress for further questioning about the day in 2004 she saw a UFO — the Pentagon prefers to call them unidentified aerial phenomena — from the seat of her Super Hornet in the skies near San Diego.

Dietrich is pragmatic, forthright and has a swaggery, pilot’s sense of humor about this thing she’s been living with for nearly 17 years.

Thanks to a bizarro little line in last year’s coronavirus relief bill, the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense are ordered to generate a report on everything the government knows about UAPs — including Dietrich's sighting. It’s coming this month, and it’s going to be Washington’s hottest summer read.

And now that UFOs join the pandemic and insurrection on the congressional agenda (when it comes to the weird year contest, 2021 is telling 2020 to “hold my beer”), Dietrich’s callers have moved from mostly the fringe, stalkery UFO fanatics who just want to be near her, to mainstream media freaks like me. She patiently plays along.

“I do feel a duty and obligation,” Dietrich said, when I asked her why she took my call and why she agreed to talk to “60 Minutes,” her national media debut. “I was in a taxpayer-funded aircraft, doing my job as a military officer,” she said. “Citizens have questions. It’s not classified. If I can share or help give a reasonable response, I will. I don’t want to be someone who’s saying ‘no comment.’ ”

So, on to the events of Nov. 14, 2004.

She was a newly winged pilot on a regular training flight with the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group that day when something moving fast and erratically came into view.

Dietrich’s boss, Cmdr. Dave Fravor, told her to hang back and be his wingman while he flew closer in to check it out. The object began mirroring his movements and then just disappeared.

“Some days your boss asks to you swab the deck. Some days he asks you to keep high cover while he spars with a UFO,” Dietrich wrote in a tweet.

An image taken from a video released by the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program shows a 2004 encounter near San Diego between two Navy fighter jets and an unknown object. (U.S. Department of Defense)

A video, just one of the recordings from that day, captures a white object shaped like a Tic Tac and the howls and exclamations of the pilots who were tracking its otherworldly motion. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science in 2017 but has gained a lot of traction after the Pentagon verified it as authentic. It will be included in that UAP report.

“I’ve never had a Twitter,” Dietrich said, but she created an account this month as a way to step out and connect with the thousands of people obsessed with the event — and her. (Her first tweet was a charming “Radio Check,” a pilot’s version of “Is this thing on?”)

“People have found me throughout the years,” she said. “I just was an eyewitness to something in the course of my normal duties … that somehow makes me a portal.”

They’ve tracked her down and called her. “I’ll give you 10 minutes on the phone, then I have to go feed my kids,” she'll tell them and then patiently recounts the events of that day in 2004.

As soon as they returned to their aircraft carrier they reported everything they saw and how it happened.

“We all collectively lost our minds,” she said. “There was no denying it, everybody had heard us on the radio.”

Over beers, during the many reunions she’s had with her commander that day, they look at each other and shake their heads. “We agree that if we had been solo, we wouldn’t have said anything,” she said.

Naval aviator humor can be brutal. And in the days after the sighting, their colleagues were merciless. They looped alien-invader movies “Men in Black” and “Independence Day” to show on the ship’s channels. They left tinfoil hats all over the place. The daily newsletters had little green men cartoons.

Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich sits in her aircraft, which she flew between 2001 and 2007. (Family photo)

They had to laugh it off, she said. Because it was so weird and because even back at the ship, they saw it, too, on their radar.