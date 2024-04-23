PD Editorial: Winning the vote, yet losing the election

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

As Americans have seen twice in the past six national elections, it’s possible to lose the popular vote and still win the presidency.

In California’s system of direct democracy, on the other hand, it’s possible to win a majority and still lose the election.

When a city council or board of supervisors asks voters to pass a local tax for general purposes — in other words, elected officials decide how the money is spent — a simple majority is required. That’s 50% plus one.

But a special tax — such as a sales tax increase dedicated to libraries or police — needs a two-thirds supermajority.

That is, if it’s placed on the ballot by elected officials.

In 2017, the state Supreme Court ruled that special tax initiatives — measures placed on the ballot via petition — can pass with a simple majority.

At least seven local tax initiatives have passed around the state since then. One of them was Measure H, a half-cent sales tax for fire prevention in Sonoma County, which got 61.7% of the vote in the March 5 primary. That’s a landslide in most elections, but it would not have been enough prior to the Supreme Court decision.

In 2020, a fire tax placed on the ballot by county supervisors failed, despite receiving a 64.8% majority. A proposed extension of SMART’s quarter-cent sales tax, which got 53.5% across Sonoma and Marin counties, failed in the same election.

Fire tax supporters turned to the initiative process and won, but that route isn’t available to the rail district — yet.

SMART is neither a city nor a county and its authorizing legislation didn’t provide for initiatives. So the Supreme Court decision didn’t apply. That may change. A bill by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, would authorize initiatives in the two-county SMART district. SB 904 has been approved by the Senate transportation and election committees and is set for a hearing Monday in the appropriations committee.

SMART started slowly, but it’s becoming a public transit success story in the Bay Area. Ridership has returned to pre-COVID levels and is on pace to set a record in the fiscal year that ends June 30. With service extending to Windsor next year and another station coming in Petaluma, there’s reason for optimism that ridership will keep growing.

However, SMART relies on its sales tax for 52% of its revenue and couldn’t maintain its present service for long without it. The tax expires in 2029. The question until now has been when SMART would return to the ballot. Dodd’s bill would lower the threshold and improve the chances for approval — if SMART supporters take the lead on renewing the quarter-cent sales tax.

There is a potential obstacle: an initiative that would retroactively require a two-thirds majority on local taxes. The proposal would keep the bar at two-thirds for SMART and derail Sonoma County’s fire tax, but it’s being challenged in the state Supreme Court, which decides cases by a simple majority.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.