EDITOR: A perfect Sunday morning was ruined reading George F. Will’s Sunday column (“Biden’s impossible electric vehicle dream”). Like most of Will’s columns, it is full of contempt for government and regulations. It quotes statistics from conservative sources such as the American Enterprise Institute and the Wall Street Journal. This is pure gobbledygook. It is written in a convoluted, arrogant and pretentious style that reminds me of those speakers who love nothing more than hearing the sound of their voices.

We are facing an existential crisis caused by the burning of fossil fuel. A transition to the use of electric vehicles is part of the societal change we will have to make to mitigate it. Will does not have the intellectual honesty to acknowledge the problem nor to offer constructive solutions.

ERIC SCHLAEPPI

Healdsburg

Building trust

EDITOR: One purpose of our education system is to broaden students’ ways of thinking about, analyzing and interpreting their world. Schools do this by exposing students to new information, new ideas and new people. Having school resource officers on campuses should be part of the educational experience. Why not use this program as a learning opportunity to establish and further understanding and acceptance of others?

Activities and lessons that purposefully and explicitly aim to strengthen trust between cops and students should be one goal of the program. By keeping officers off campuses to protect the feelings of students who may have negative thoughts about police, we are supporting and reinforcing a lack of trust.

Those who are against having police on campuses are sending students a loud and clear message that police are not to be trusted and should be avoided. If developed in a thoughtful and intentional way, the school resource officer program would be beneficial in building relationships, not furthering the divide and distrust.

BARBARA GAY

Santa Rosa

Moral beliefs

EDITOR: In response to Zoe Rosenberg (“Rescuing animals,” Letters, April 17), it is a matter of personal, moral beliefs whether animals are to be rescued or raised for consumption. Abortion also raises moral questions regarding whether it is “right” or “wrong.” The answer in either scenario depends on the person you ask — sometimes in conflict with each other.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Reasons to vote

EDITOR: I know some voters are enraged about Gaza. I am too. But we don’t get change by not voting (or wasting our vote) and getting Donald Trump back in power.

We shouldn’t complain unless we have skin in the game. We must step up and run for school and corporate boards. Give blood. Join civil grand juries. Volunteer for assistance organizations. We can go to meetings and demand answers. We call the shots.

They took Roe v Wade from all of us. They passed Citizens United under our noses. They polluted the planet despite the will of the people. While we’re busy claiming “I’m not political,” “I don’t watch the news” and “It doesn’t matter anyway,” they’re killing and incarcerating Black and brown folks. They’re arranging to ban books. They’re making it illegal to worship who we want, love who we want, be who we want. In some states they’ve rolled back child labor laws.

Where are we? A lot of us don’t vote. So if things go south, if freedom disappears, it won’t be because I personally didn’t do anything. Look in the mirror. Your answer is there.

Good night and good luck.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Reparations bills

EDITOR: An important legislative deadline is approaching in Sacramento as an initial step in implementing recommendations from last year’s task force report on reparations. I believe we must take the opportunity to address the long-standing harms that racism in our state and nation has inflicted on descendants of enslaved African Americans and, indeed, on us all.

These bills, including 14 identified as a package by the California Black Legislative Caucus (see their website for more details and the full list of bills), and two others, Senate Bill 1331 and Senate Bill 1403 introduced by state Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Inglewood, a task force member, are an important start.

They range from issuing a formal apology and taking responsibility for the harm caused by the state of California to initial steps in addressing health care, education, criminal justice reform, civil rights protections and missing data collection.

Please contact your Assembly member and state senator and urge their support in securing passage for all of them.

CHRIS THOMAS

Santa Rosa

