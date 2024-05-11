A satisfied EV driver

EDITOR: It has long been obvious to me that the fossil fuel industry and its allies are determined to denigrate the rising use of electric vehicles, which clear our air and slow global warming. However, I was somewhat surprised to see supposedly responsible columnist George F. Will join that smear campaign (“Biden’s impossible electric vehicle dream,” April 21). Had his column been presented to a high school English teacher he would have been lucky to receive a “D” grade because of faulty reasoning, citation of obscure sources and obvious goal to discourage purchase of EVs. He talks endlessly about perceived defects does not mention the catastrophic health and climate disasters of decades of fossil- fuel vehicles.

My wife and I have owned a Chevy Bolt for seven years, 70,000 miles. Aside from a battery recall, which was paid for by General Motors, we could not be happier. No gasoline, no toxic emissions (Sonoma Clean Power’s Evergreen Program), great performance, minimal maintenance, modest price. It is our dream car. New technologies have issues — availability of charging, sourcing for materials etc., which are being tackled by the industry and our progressive government. Will needs to get a grip.

WILLIAM MONTGOMERY

Santa Rosa

Feeling unwelcome downtown

EDITOR: Let me get this straight. First, make parking in downtown Santa Rosa expensive. Then, block off street parking on Fourth Street for the summer. And then turn the only parking structure serving the Old Courthouse Square area into housing (“Talks for Third Street garage continue,” May 4). Are we trying to make downtown Santa Rosa totally inaccessible to anyone who can’t walk, bike or scooter their way there? I actually love downtown Santa Rosa and want to spend my money there. But the powers that be are making it harder and harder for me to do so. I don’t feel welcome. I don’t feel appreciated. I feel disrespected and ignored.

MARY TENWINKEL

Santa Rosa

Antisemitic slogans

EDITOR: I am Jewish and deeply opposed to the Israeli government’s creation of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. I admire the people standing up for Palestinians’ human rights. No freedom can be built on backs broken by aggression, mistreatment and injustice. However, a photo accompanying an article in the April 30 paper (“Students not leaving pro-Palestinian protest”) shows a protester at Sonoma State University carrying a poster with an antisemitic slogan — “From the river to the sea.” Anyone who has been paying attention knows that slogan is a rallying call of Palestinian terrorists who call for the end of Israel.

While the article pays lip service to condemning antisemitism and touts Palestinian students’ feelings of safety, it appears that neither the paper nor the university are addressing Jewish students’ feelings of safety or the removal of hate language with any authenticity. I hope Jewish and Palestinian people can channel our mutual longing for home into a path for a hopeful positive future where everyone’s perspective and safety are considered equally.

AMY B. JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Church, state and pledge

EDITOR: Recently there have been some letters to the editor suggesting that the Pledge of Allegiance be changed. Some of the suggested versions seem too long for people to remember. My suggestion is to return the pledge to its pre-1954 version, eliminating “under God”: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” This says it all.

Our country was settled by Europeans seeking freedom to worship in the faith of their choice, or not to worship. Our country is supposed to have a separation of church and state. Americans are entitled to their ersonal choice of faith or no religion at all. The belief in God isn’t a requirement for being a good American. But the recognition of freedom of religion and the separation of church and state are.

EDWARD F. GOWEN

Cotati

Pay for striking workers

EDITOR: Gene A. Hottel (“Inequity in action,” Letters, May 2) notes that “society keeps treating the symptoms of poverty and denying the root cause: inequitable distribution of wealth. Why do we tolerate this?” The main engine to alleviate inequality is union jobs.

The only tool that union workers have is to strike. But if they fear losing their homes and savings, they won’t be able to strike and will be left with poverty wages and unable to pay for housing. Strikes help our society by making it possible for workers to improve their standard of living.

These workers, such as those who just joined the United Auto Workers in the South, have offered hope to millions. Our unemployment funds would not be affected — nor would California’s budget — by including striking workers in the unemployment system, as is already being done in New York and New Jersey.

This would prevent residents from losing their homes and becoming homeless. I urge you to rethink your editorial opposition (“Unemployment is not strike pay,” May 1).

LAUREN COODLEY

Napa

Half-truths and distortion

EDITOR: Israel is fighting for its existence, but much of what we hear or read are half-truths, distortions or libels. Israel is not only fighting with Hamas but also Iran and its proxies in Yemen and Lebanon, which are all dedicated to the destruction of Israel. Little is written about the 75,000 Israeli refugees evacuated from the north due to continued attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli towns and villages.

The daily reporting of unqualified and unverified “casualty” figures from Hamas is propaganda, not journalism. The source of the statistics is suspect and under Hamas’ control. It doesn’t separate out combatants killed and includes Palestinians killed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, either purposefully or by accident. Publishing these figures without the qualifications and the Israeli count for Hamas combatant deaths is journalistic malpractice and contributes to distrust of the media.

Palestinian leaders, activists and their allies do not want a Palestinian state living peacefully alongside a Jewish state. Their goal is the destruction of Israel and the murder or ethnic cleansing of all Jews in the region. They deny the long, irrefutable history of Jews in the Holy Land and want to leave Israel defenseless against its barbaric enemies.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

