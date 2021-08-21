Extra Letters: Choosing a time to die

A brave man’s choice

EDITOR: Kerry Benefield’s powerful article did exactly what Ralph Harms said he wanted to do: let everyone know that if we get diagnosed with terminal cancer in our mid-80s, and we’re facing a long, painful grueling death, we don’t have to move to Oregon. We have the right to ask our doctors in California for a pain-free end-of-life-cocktail. I don’t know how I missed that development. Before reading the article, I was sure I’d have to move to Oregon if that’s how the dice roll for me.

What a brave, strong man Harms was to make that choice, and how lucky he was to have strong (adult) children and great friends to walk with him and share his journey to the end.

The story was written and illustrated so well I had a lump in my throat when I jumped to inside to Page A11. By Page A12 tears were sneaking down my cheek. By Page A13 I was sobbing openly and my dog was concerned about me. But I couldn’t stop reading.

I raise a toast to all involved in the story, but mostly to Ralph Harms, his family and his neighbors.

TERESA MARIANI HENDRIX

Windsor

An important lesson

EDITOR: Sharing the process of how to legally end one’s life when faced with a terminal and painful medical condition is a service for those of us who may want to utilize this option and for others who may not be aware of the law that makes it possible (“Choosing to die on his own terms,” Sunday). For me, the most important part of the story is learning the details involved in obtaining the lethal medications, how they work and knowing what to expect in the final moments.

JEANE TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Normalizing suicide

EDITOR: I believe The Press Democrat was unwise in featuring the recent article on assisted suicide. Yes, the case you chose was extreme. This is the exact situation that is thought of when this issue is mentioned. But few of your readers are in a like position. Yet you make this irreversible decision sound normal, acceptable.

Much time and effort are being spent, and rightly so, on suicide prevention, especially among teenagers. You say that’s different, but everyone who seriously considers suicide believes that he or she is in a hopeless situation. We may not see it that way, but they do, and you offer an “easy” way out.

The search for easy answers seems to be running wild in our culture. “My life is too difficult. End it.” Is that so different from, “The homeless are in my way. Move them” or “a baby would complicate things. Abort it.”

I’m old, and for me it’s personal. I may have one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel, but please don’t push.

MARY HEENEY

Santa Rosa

A clergyman reacts

EDITOR: As a clergy person and a member of Saint John’s Episcopal Church Petaluma (but not speaking for the church), I thank Kerry Benefield and all who made possible the article about Ralph Harms. Anticipating that there are some who disagree with Harms’ decision to end his life rather than endure the dignity-robbing death process of cancer, I believe his decision is acceptable to God.

A baptismal vow in our church’s worship asks, “Will you strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being?” We answer, “I will, with God’s help.” I believe that the “dignity of every human being” includes one’s own self. Therefore, reducing the ravages of dignity-robbing cancer, as Harms chose, is acceptable to God.

In addition, I believe that his decision to reduce the time of his death process was ethical because it freed up medical resources for the healing of others. I deeply respect Harms for sharing this part of his life.

THE REV. NORM CRAM

Petaluma

The hospice alternative

EDITOR: After your unusually extensive coverage of Ralph Harms’ choice to die by doctor-assisted suicide, it is important to remember that hospice helps ease many people through the portal of death. Hospice has been caring for terminally sick people, in their own homes, for decades. Hospice offers medication to ease the labor pains of death.

Wonderful people from hospice cared for my mom and dad when they passed over. We all were there holding, singing, praying, being peaceful and in awe of the dying process. Suicide is not necessary to have death with dignity. Neither of my parents needed the morphine that was available. They died peacefully, with great dignity.

Many people around the world have serious reservations about suicide and have had these reservations for good reasons. Please remember hospice when you or a loved one is terminal. We can all go through that portal of death with dignity.

THERESA ROACH MELIA

Graton

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.