Extra Letters: Coronavirus vaccinations

Coronavirus confusion

EDITOR: I learned from The Press Democrat that the appointment I made through OptumServe for a COVID-19 vaccine was being canceled (“Vetting error delays vaccines,” Jan. 30). Along with 8,000 others, I easily scheduled an appointment, though at 71, according to the article, I shouldn’t have been allowed. This is even though the governor announced that Californians over 65 are the priority.

Especially with regard to communication, this rollout has been a disaster. As a former journalist/public relations person, I know something about communication. Years ago, when the amnesty program for undocumented immigrants was launched, I was hired to create a public information campaign in many languages, to people with limited literacy. We succeeded because we worked closely with experienced people.

Sonoma County officials appear not to know what they are doing. Why doesn’t the county have a website, updated daily, with information about who is being vaccinated, where to get vaccinated and how to make appointments? Why aren’t supervisors providing information daily to the media? Why aren’t supervisors emailing information to constituents?

If officials aren’t up to the job, they should be replaced with skilled people who care and who will treat this as the emergency it is.

PATRICIA L. SOMLO

Santa Rosa

Feeling grateful, finally

EDITOR: I have been angry for well over 10 months. Why do they shut down schools, sports, parks, churches, restaurants and travel just so old folks can live forever at the expense of youth and their parents? Why not get kids, first responders, essential workers, the underserved vaccinated first?

Then my husband signed me up for a vaccine. He said they weren’t going to vaccinate the younger ones until we older ones were vaccinated.

So as I walked down the long, marked area. I looked all around, and there were about 100 older folks, most with gray or white hair and walkers. I realized so many younger folks had deferred their vaccines to this older group. I felt such complete joy as I let in that respect, that caring. I began to choke up with pure joy.

To think this county respects elders this much, for them to stand back and wait while we get vaccinated — I was so touched my glasses over my mask fogged, and I had a hard time filling out the vaccination info card. Happy tears, pure joy. Thank you to every single person under 75 who waited for us. I am honored beyond words.

MARY GRAVES

Santa Rosa

Transparency lacking

EDITOR: Sonoma County needs to be transparent with the number of vaccines received, the amount and location of where they were delivered (e.g. Sutter, Kaiser, etc.), the number of shots and demographics of who has been fortunate to receive them. Nothing less than this is acceptable. The demographics should include age, health care workers and any others fortunate to fall into the top tiers of who can get the vaccine.

According to the Jan. 30 paper, there are 37,000 Sonoma County residents 75 years and older and another 65,000 who are 65 years and older. As of Jan. 28, 22,749 local residents had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7,033 people had received both required doses, according to the latest county data reported to the California Immunization Registry. I assume that those receiving both shots are primarily health care workers as they were first on the vaccine priority list.

At this rate, it will take a long time to vaccinate everyone over 65 years old. Perhaps Sonoma County is fortunate this population is the least familiar with the “Hunger Games” mentality. But if the county isn’t transparent, it is going to get very ugly, very quickly.

MARGARET YARAK

Sebastopol

A cruel message of hope

EDITOR: More than 7,000 residents, including myself (77) and my wife (74), signed up at the OptumServe website only to be told a few days later that our appointments were canceled through no fault of our own. Now, like all of the other applicants who had signed up, we have no idea when we’ll be protected.

My wife and I have followed the public health rules to the letter: mask wearing, social distancing and no get-togethers with family or friends for nearly a year. It is cruel to offer us hope of getting the vaccine and then canceling it simply due to the Sonoma County Public Health Department’s incompetence.

RON SCHULTZ

Santa Rosa

Canceled appointments

EDITOR: Like David Carlson, I am one of the 9,000 people who had an appointment through OptumServe to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (“Mistake slows vaccine effort,” Monday). However, I am not over 75 but over 65. I signed up because my health care provider — Kaiser — refused to give me an appointment, just as they had refused to give me a COVID-19 test because I do not have any symptoms. I made the vaccine appointment because I thought that, being over 65, I would be eligible. Like Carlson, OptumServe canceled my appointment without telling me. I am sure the next story we hear will be about how doses are piling up and not being given at all because of the county’s inability to schedule folks for vaccinations.

GARY MILLMAN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.