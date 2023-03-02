Extra Letters: Dropping ‘Dilbert’

Sticking together

EDITOR: I’ll be sad to see “Dilbert” go. It is almost as funny as “Pearls Before Swine.” But Executive Editor Richard A. Green couldn’t be more correct about Scott Adams’ views on race relations (“Why we’re dumping ‘Dilbert,’ ” Sunday). Segregation doesn’t just fail as a solution to the problem. It is at the root of the problem. It’s just way too easy to demonize people who are physically separate from us. That goes for race and class. We all need to live together. Nobody should be allowed to separate themselves, no matter the pretext. Togetherness breeds understanding. That is what we need.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Canceling ‘Dilbert’

EDITOR: Regarding your decision to cancel “Dilbert,” I have some questions. Why is your first impulse to censor? Why was your first impulse not to respond directly, as an individual with a contrary opinion, to Scott Adams on the same social media platform?

That would be normal behavior. Instead we get the same sledgehammer approach that the New York Times and other traditional media have used in recent years. No wonder alternative sources of information have exploded in popularity while the traditional media declines.

Why was your first impulse not to wonder if there is indeed a story behind Adams’ expression of opinion? Could it be that everything you were taught to believe in an American university in the past 40 years is actually promoting the return of racism in this country?

I canceled my subscription when you failed to break the Dominic Foppoli story when it was handed to you. I thought it an egregious dereliction on your part and still do. I’m again considering cancellation since “Dilbert” was the only comic I read.

RON FENTON

Santa Rosa

Overcoming racism

EDITOR: I have been a fan of “Dilbert” for decades. When I was a corporate drone, my office was plastered with “Dilbert” cartoons. I still had a couple on my fridge. I consider myself a liberal but will laugh at a friend’s politically incorrect joke if it is told without malice, and I never call myself a progressive.

But race and racism has always been America’s Achille’s heel. Slavery nearly tore this country apart. Racism of far-right media and politicians is a major factor in the red-blue divide that threatens to tear us apart now. The U.S. needs to face its racist past and present if it is to build a better future.

Scott Adams’ tirade and ideas of racial separation are just what we don’t need. I would prefer that any money I pay for my subscription not go to such a man. Although I will miss “Dilbert,” I support the decision to discontinue Adams’ strip.

RICH ELIASON

Monte Rio

Irrelevant views

EDITOR: I strongly disagree with your decision to drop “Dilbert.” An author’s product should be separate from his personal beliefs and behavior. Have you investigated every contributor to your comics page?

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

